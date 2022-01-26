5 WWE Superstars you may have forgotten are still contracted

WWE is just like any other company that hires employees on time-limited contracts. All the entertainers sign time-limited deals with the promotion, whether they are superstars, announcers, legends or referees.

Over the years, many superstars have chosen not to renew their contracts with the promotion - Adam Cole and Daniel Bryan being prime examples.

There have also been multiple instances of superstars getting unexpectedly released from their contracts. The company has released over 70 employees from their contracts in 2021 alone. The list includes prominent names like Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe.

Various reasons such as injury and lack of booking can lead to contracted superstars remaining absent for an extended period. Here are five superstars you might have forgotten are still contracted.

#5. The Undertaker is still contracted to WWE

The Undertaker is one of the greatest sports entertainers of all time. After a remarkable match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36, The Deadman officially announced his retirement in 2020.

However, he hasn't stopped working for the company that made him what he is today. Fans have seen him appear in shows like Escape The Undertaker alongside The New Day and he also still has various meet & greets with fans.

The legendary superstar reportedly signed a 15-year deal with WWE in 2019, keeping him WWE bound at least until 2034. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, he explained the terms of his current legends contract.

"That extended contract is obviously not a contract that keeps me in the ring for 15 years,” The Undertaker said. “It keeps the brand at home, and there are a lot of ways that [chairman Vince McMahon] thinks I can contribute to the company after my days in the ring are done."

It is pleasing to hear that The Phenom will keep entertaining fans for an extended period. While his retirement has already been announced, he may return for another match sometime in the future, just like Shawn Michaels.

