WWE could return to its pre-pandemic schedule later this year, while also allowing fans to return to arenas in the near future. The pro wrestling promotion was successful in hosting WrestleMania 37 in front of some fans and future big pay-per-views like Survivor Series could see the capacity increase.

WWE could bring back some of their big guns like Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch when fans make their return later in the year. But there may be some Superstars that won't feature in WWE in 2021 due to injury, personal reasons or other commitments.

Let's take a look at 5 WWE Superstars who may not wrestle in 2021:

#5 Lacey Evans - Will not wrestle in WWE in 2021

WWE RAW Superstar Lacey Evans will surely not feature in a WWE ring in 2021 as she is currently pregnant. Evans announced in February this year that she is expecting her second child and will be stepping away from the ring.

She made the announcement on an episode of RAW which left many fans wondering if it was a work or if she was legitimately pregnant. But she later confirmed that it was real:

"I'm having a baby, ya'll. I didn't expect it to be right now, as of a week ago. Women in sports entertainment, women in general, you never know. I don't have an office job where I can get a big belly and type away at a computer desk. That's not what God put in my life. Unfortunately, I gotta take it easy."

Evans was in a feud with Charlotte Flair on RAW when she announced her pregnancy. She was in a storyline where Ric Flair was her mentor, of sorts. Charlotte Flair recently revealed she wasn't keen on being in a storyline with her father.

