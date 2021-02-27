5 WWE Superstars we miss seeing in the ring

WWE is a global juggernaut that produces hours of wrestling content every week. As such, they employ hundreds of Superstars, all of whom are hoping to make their presence felt. Over the years, despite having all the tools to become successful, many fail to achieve success in this highly-competitive world. However, those who do, call it quits eventually and let the newer generation step into their shoes.

On the other hand, there have been instances in WWE where fans hope to see their favorite performers on TV, but they fail to make it due to reasons outside of their control. It can be quite frustrating for younger Superstars, who have ample crowd support and skills, yet are unable to get the opportunities they deserve.

Here in this article, we will look at five Superstars who we miss seeing inside the ring. The Superstars appearing on this list are a mix of the older generation, newer generation, and those who are unfortunately out due to injuries. Do share your personal favorite picks in the comments section below.

#5 WWE Superstar Samoa Joe is out with an injury

I really miss to see @SamoaJoe in ring action.. pic.twitter.com/VRxXmkKQmG — El Rey 🇲🇽 (@YoSoyReynaga) February 19, 2021

Current WWE RAW commentator Samoa Joe is widely considered as one of the toughest pro-wrestlers of all time. His intimidating attitude has made him a favorite of fans who enjoy the old-school type of wrestling. However, his WWE career only started in 2015, more than a decade after he first stepped into the pro-wrestling business.

In his initial days, he was a force to be reckoned with in ROH, where he became the longest-reigning ROH Champion of all time. Later, Joe helped put IMPACT Wrestling on the map by being one of its top performers for nearly a decade.

In WWE NXT, The Samoan Submission Machine became the first-ever two-time NXT Champion and had memorable encounters against a variety of opponents. Despite all his success, his main roster career has been hampered by unforeseen injuries.

While he has ruled out retiring from the business at the moment, there might not be a lot of time left in his career. Considering he's 41 right now, Joe has only a handful of years left before he calls in quits. Fans, as well as Joe himself, have been clamoring for him to return to in-ring action, and it'll be a moment of joy for everyone when the Superstar steps back into the squared circle.