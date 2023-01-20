5 WWE Superstars who need to turn face in 2023

At its core, WWE tells stories of good and evil. Babyfaces and heels engage in feuds and matches to keep fans invested and on the edge of their seats. This is a tried and tested formula that has worked for decades.

The best thing about the WWE product is that it is dynamic. Babyfaces and heels are not static and switch alignments with time. In 2022, we saw a bunch of superstars turn babyface and heel from the opposite camp. We can expect the same in the next 12 months.

There are certain superstars who excel in one role more than the other or are heading towards an organic turn. On that note, we look at five performers in this vein who need to turn face in 2023.

#5 On our list of WWE Superstars who need to turn face in 2023: Tommaso Ciampa

Ciampa has been a top babyface before

Tommaso Ciampa is set to return to WWE any day now. The last time we saw him, he was backing The Miz up in his feud with Dexter Lumis. He is an incredibly talented performer who deserves to move up the ranks, and that can start with a face turn in 2023.

Ciampa going good guy and escaping The Miz's shadow is the way to go in 2023. We think Triple H, who is a big fan of his, will pull the trigger on the turn when he returns. The former NXT Champion can feud for a bit with The A-Lister before moving on to bigger and better things. He should have a good year if things click.

#4 Shayna Baszler

Baszler should be her own woman again

Another dynamic similar to The Miz-Tommaso Ciampa on the main roster is the one shared by Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. They have been wreaking havoc on SmackDown but, like every tandem in WWE, they will break up at some point.

Baszler should be the one who turns face and gets into a feud with Rousey. The two former MMA stars are yet to face off in a singles match in the WWE ring. 2023 should give us that mega faceoff and contest.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet should remain heel simply because of how much better she is as a villain. The Queen of Spades, on the other hand, has the potential to explode as the next face of the company and should be given the chance to have a run as a badass babyface.

#3 Austin Theory

In theory (ha), Theory has the talent to be a great babyface

This one may have you confused, but hear us out. Austin Theory is such a good heel that it's impossible to envision him as a babyface. However, the same was said for the likes of Kevin Owens, and look where he is now.

Theory has done some excellent work as a smug villain who winds everyone up and manages to rack up wins. There will come a time when he is pushed to the limit and puts it all on the line against elite opposition. WWE emphasizes his talent whenever they get the chance, which means at some point he will be forced to leave the gimmicks behind and fight as the man he is.

The current United States Champion is one of the brightest spots on RAW every Monday. We reckon he will shine at the same level if he becomes a fan-favorite. Maybe Vince McMahon was right in backing him all along.

#2 Seth 'Freakin' Rollins

Think back to the time when Seth 'Freakin' Rollins debuted the 'Visionary' gimmick. No one knew how to react to his cackling, dance moves, and heelish behavior. Fast-forward to today, and he gets overwhelming babyface reactions and crowds singing along to his entrance music despite being a heel.

2023 will most certainly be the year WWE pulls the trigger on Rollins' babyface turn. They have been teasing it for a while by having him feud with the likes of proper heels like Austin Theory. The organic positive reactions The Revolutionary has been getting cannot go unnoticed. Done right, this could be some Daniel Bryan-esque stuff. Maybe that's too much, but you get the gist.

#1 Sami Zayn

If WWE doesn't let Sami Zayn go on the babyface run we have all been waiting for, it will be the kayfabe crime of the decade. His run with The Bloodline has been nothing short of spectacular, and it is only a matter of time before something gives there.

Zayn will mostly be the one to take the fall when things go sour in The Bloodline. The betrayal should result in the greatest babyface turn we have seen in years. The Master Strategist was a beloved good guy back in the day and has operated on the same level as a villain. In that time, the goodwill and acclaim he has garnered should result in maximum investment when he switches to the good side again.

The Honorary Uce is getting monstrous positive reactions right now, even more so than the likes of Roman Reigns. Should WWE pull the trigger, he will catapult to the top of the company as one of its biggest stars. This is a no-brainer.

Do NOT try this at home. These banned wrestling moves can cause real life damage.

Poll : 0 votes