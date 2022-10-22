5 WWE Superstars who should be the next King of the Ring

WWE is reportedly considering the possibility of bringing back the King of The Ring tournament. It could make its way back as a premium live event of its own that ends up crowning one superstar to rule the roost.

Having canceled the Day 1 PLE as per reports, WWE is looking at alternatives to replace it. KOTR has emerged as a strong contender in that regard. One can expect the company to crown a King and Queen by the time it's over and have them embark on a good run.

Xavier Woods is the defending King of the Ring. However, we are certain that there will be new winners crowned should the company book the event. Here's a look at five WWE Superstars who should be the next King of the Ring.

#5 On our list of WWE Superstars who should be the next King of the Ring: AJ Styles

The Prince of Phenomenal could become a king

AJ Styles has been floundering in the midcard as of late. While he's now got The O.C. back and on his side against The Judgment Day, we believe his talent is worthy of a main event. As such, he would do well in a King of the Ring tournament, and no one would mind if he wins the whole thing.

Styles is one of the best wrestlers on the planet. He could remind everyone of that fact by winning WWE's KOTR tournament. The Phenomenal One outlasting one top opponent after another and becoming the King could be the boost he needs to catapult himself back to the top.

#4 Finn Balor

All rise for The Judgment Day and the king?

Finn Balor has been on a tear as the leader of The Judgment Day. Along with his teammates, he has been making other superstars' lives hell. As dangerous as the faction is, it needs a little more credibility to become the unstoppable force Balor wants it to be.

The Judgment Day needs to take the next step and capture a title or two. The King of the Ring tournament presents the perfect opportunity for them to make a statement. The Extraordinary Man could tear through the opposition and take the crown to put his team at the very top.

#3 Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens' Prizefighter persona is fantastic, but we are surprised that he hasn't fought for any prize since Triple H took over. The King of the Ring tournament would be a great feather in his cap on top of his already stacked resume.

What makes Owens a strong choice for King of the Ring is that he can pull it off as a face or as a heel. He has the ability to win by digging down deep or by pulling off the dirtiest tricks in the book. If it is the latter, we'll never stop hearing the end of it. The options KO gives WWE make him a top contender for KOTR, and the company would do well to push him towards royalty.

#2 Sami Zayn

The Bloodline might as well be a jewelry shop with the number of titles the faction holds. Roman Reigns and The Usos are both titleholders, and The Tribal Chief will want his other stablemates to be champions as well.

Sami Zayn is now Reigns' favorite, and he will be sure to have his backing for a King of the Ring tournament. He could emerge victorious and bring the crown to The Head of the Table. With his Bloodline stablemates behind him, it's hard not to see him winning the whole thing. Unless Jey Uso ruins everything, of course.

#1 Drew McIntyre

It's safe to say that Drew McIntyre was the hottest star in wrestling a few months ago. His rise to becoming the No. 1 Contender for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship was fantastic. Everyone believed that he could be the next world champion, but WWE booked him to lose at Clash at the Castle.

Since then, McIntyre's momentum has stalled a bit, especially after his loss to Karrion Kross at Extreme Rules. The Scottish Warrior is in need of a huge win to get back into the main event picture. As such, he should target the title of King of the Ring and send everyone in his path to Claymore Country. Him being a king and wielding his sword would be a perfect fit.

