5 WWE Superstars who have had real-life backstage arguments with Vince McMahon

WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon is one of the most unique personalities you would ever come across in your life. Although the guy is almost 75, he would never back down from a fight. But if there's one person that WWE employees and even the Superstars would not want to get in an argument with, it is Vince McMahon.

After all, he is the one who has the final say on who gets pushed and who doesn't. But throughout history, there have been several instances of WWE Superstars clashing with Vince McMahon backstage for several reasons.

Let's take a look at five such WWE Superstars who had a real-life argument with Vince McMahon backstage and the reasons why. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same!

#5 Brock Lesnar

Brock and Vince got real heat. that's krazy pic.twitter.com/GwKSZajCJ9 — Big Boss | Balvin $5000 (@LordBalvin) January 28, 2019

Brock Lesnar is one of the most dominating and accomplished WWE Superstars of this century. Being a huge asset for WWE, Lesnar has been known to have more backstage power than many other WWE Superstars on the roster. Interestingly, the Beast Incarnate has had several backstage arguments with Vince McMahon throughout the years.

Perhaps one of the most famous ones was after his Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34. A livid Brock Lesnar came back to the backstage ar after the match and threw his title on the WWE Chairman, who replied back with some expletives. As per a report by Ryan Satin -

We’re told Lesnar was livid when he returned to the backstage gorilla position and went off on the WWE Chairman … who was not happy about it. We’re told there’s a belief that Brock may have gone off script a little bit near the end of the match, but we’ve been unable to confirm if this is true.

While the two had a heated verbal confrontation backstage, Vince McMahon - being a true businessman - worked out his differences with Brock Lesnar.

Arn Anderson recently revealed another backstage argument between Lesnar and Vince McMahon on his ARN podcast. The incident took place before WrestleMania 31, where Brock Lesnar faced Roman Reigns in the main event for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Brock Lesnar reportedly walked out of a RAW after having a "shouting match" with the WWE Chairman. Anderson, a WWE producer at that time, credited Brock Lesnar for being the smartest guy in the business at self promotion. At that time, WWE and UFC both wanted him badly, so the Beast Incarnate had the upper hand and knew that WWE would do anything to sign him back.

Brock Lesnar last appeared for WWE at WrestleMania 36, where he dropped the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre in the main event of Night 2.