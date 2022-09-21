5 WWE Superstars who received legitimate death threats

WWE is an entertainment industry, and a signification section of the loyal wrestling fan base recognizes the business for its sheer entertainment value. However, the content shown tends to lie on the borders of reality and fantasy as the company constantly explores real-life themes and aspects.

This distinction often becomes hard for some wrestling fans, who take drastic, often unwarranted, measures against WWE Superstars. There have been several instances of crowd members jumping and attacking wrestlers. For example, Randy Orton was notoriously low-blowed during a live event by a fan who trespassed the security barriers.

However, sometimes, fans take things too far, often resorting to death threats. In other instances, WWE Superstars cannot settle their differences, and matters descend into total madness. Here, we explore five infamous incidents where stars received legitimate death threats.

#5 Happy Corbin (fka Baron Corbin) received death threats following his actions at WWE Extreme Rules 2019

GiveMeSport WWE @GiveMeSportWWE BARON CORBIN HIT BECKY LYNCH WITH AN END OF DAYS #EXTREMERULES BARON CORBIN HIT BECKY LYNCH WITH AN END OF DAYS #EXTREMERULES https://t.co/DHgEosbvZg

In the main event of Extreme Rules 2019, the real-life couple of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch took on the savvy, make-shift duo of Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in a Mixed Tag Team Extreme Rules match.

Towards the end of the hellacious encounter, Corbin executed a face-shattering "End of Days" on Lynch. The live crowd cheered and gasped, but an irate Rollins obliterated his foe in dominating fashion to retain the championships. Although it was an on-screen angle with no real-life heat, the former United States Champion received backlash from the WWE Universe.

During an interview with Sam Roberts of Notsam Wrestling podcast, Corbin revealed that some fans sent him death threats. Luckily, the situation remained within control, and The Lone Wolf remained safe. However, it seemed as if the overwhelmingly popular Becky Lynch's fan base was too hostile towards the SmackDown star.

#4 Alexa Bliss recently received some sinister threats on social media

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Alexa Bliss says she has turned in screen shots of messages from a fan who allegedly threatened to shoot her and her husband. Alexa Bliss says she has turned in screen shots of messages from a fan who allegedly threatened to shoot her and her husband. https://t.co/8TN3Ff0r6q

Alexa Bliss is one of the most renowned figures in WWE. However, popularity often comes at the expense of controversy and criticism. The former women's champion has been targeted by online harassers several times. However, one deranged Instagram user took things too far earlier this year.

The account user left a series of sinister messages on Bliss' Instagram page and repeatedly berated Little Miss Bliss. The former Women's Tag Team Champion courageously responded to her bully. Bliss revealed that she had taken notice of the anonymous user's death threats to her husband, Ryan Cabrera, and her.

Fortunately, she turned the evidence in, and matters did not further deteriorate. It was disturbing to witness such a talented star face such unwarranted threats on social media.

#3 Bobby Lashley received death threats due to his on-screen romantic relationship with Lana

In September 2019, WWE began a controversial storyline where Lana betrayed her real-life husband, Rusev, to pursue a romantic relationship with the returning Bobby Lashley. The All Mighty and The Ravishing Russian were seen having dinners and a good time together.

The problem came when some fans couldn't distinguish scripted programming from reality. Lana's relationship with Rusev was still intact, but WWE fans trolled Lashley and the former for their questionable behavior on social media.

The current United States Champion revealed that he and Lana received considerable hate mail and death threats during their controversial romantic storyline. While Lashley did give some insight into the vulgarity of the comments, The Ravishing Russian didn't do the same, heralding that some people had once again taken matters too far.

#2 Hulk Hogan's strained relationship with Scott Steiner may have put his life in danger

Scott Steiner allegedly threatened to kill Hulk Hogan

Not all WWE Superstars are friends. Some cannot stand each other and bear immeasurable toward their colleagues. A famous, well-documented case is that of Scott Steiner and Hulk Hogan's real-life rivalry, which spiraled out of control in 2015.

Big Poppa Pump allegedly threatened Jennifer, The Hulkster's wife, to kill her husband during WrestleMania 31 Week. Steiner's reported actions sparked a police investigation, but the former WCW star was dismissive of the threats. He was banned from the Hall of Fame ceremony and under scrutiny for his threats.

While Hogan is no stranger to controversy and has had countless real-life rivalries, Steiner's alleged threat was unwarranted and unacceptable for Hulkamaniacs.

#1 WWE legend Rey Mysterio received death threats in Mexico following a freak-wrestling accident

Rey Mysterio is a legend

Rey Mysterio is one of the most beloved and likable figures in professional wrestling. The Mexican legend has amassed a massive fan following and is a role model for millions. However, Mysterio came under fire for his involvement in a freak-wrestling accident in 2015.

Perro Aguayo Jr. was tragically knocked out during a tag-team match at a CRASH Wrestling event and died a day later. The incident saw Mysterio connect with a flying kick, knocking the star unconscious on the ropes. The cause of Aguayo Jr.'s death was cervical spinal trauma.

The passing of Aguayo Jr. was a tough pill to swallow for the Mexican wrestling community, but some fans threatened to murder Mysterio. In wrestling, accidents happen all the time, and this was far from the typical murder. Fortunately, The Master of the 619 escaped without any serious charges, but this was a night he would want to forget.

A legend believes CM Punk should have gone to WWE and not AEW. Don't believe us? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far