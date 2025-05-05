WWE and pro wrestling is a very physical industry. Rarely does a wrestler go their entire career without a serious injury, especially as more wear and tear develops over time. That is especially true with today's harder-hitting style and a greater amount of dangerous bumps. As a result, several names have undergone surgery and are yet to return to the ring.

It should also be noted that there are a few stars seemingly awaiting surgery or have had it, but are yet to publicly confirm such news. Kevin Owens and Tama Tonga are both away due to serious injuries that require surgery, but for now, there isn't official confirmation that either man has had them quite yet.

This article will take a look at four names who have been confirmed to have had surgery. This includes a star called up to the main roster last year, two members of a popular stable, and one of the most dangerous men in pro wrestling today.

Below are five WWE Superstars who recently underwent surgery.

#5. Rey Mysterio just underwent surgery

Rey Mysterio is an icon in pro wrestling. The lucha legend had major success in Mexico, ECW, WCW, and the indies, but he reached his greatest heights as part of the WWE roster. In fact, he's a multi-time world champion.

The lucha legend last competed on the WWE Friday Night SmackDown episode before WrestleMania. The April 18th program saw him team up with Dragon Lee and Rey Fenix to take on American Made.

Unfortunately, Rey went down during the match and never got back up, leading to him missing WrestleMania that weekend. It has since been announced that the Hall of Famer tore his adductor muscle and had successful surgery.

#4. Kiana James had surgery despite doing little on WWE's main roster

Kiana James is a pro wrestler currently signed to the WWE RAW brand. She started her career on the indies before joining NXT, where she quickly developed into one of the better young prospects on the roster.

The talented star was actually called up to WWE's main roster last year. Unfortunately, she only competed in two matches on RAW, with her most recent being a Triple Threat Match with IYO SKY and Zelina Vega on June 17th, 2024.

In the time since then, James revealed she has had surgery. It isn't clear when the surgery took place or even specifically when the injury happened. Still, the leg injury has her sidelined to this day.

#3. Asuka has been away due to surgery

Asuka is a living legend in WWE and in pro wrestling as a whole. Even prior to joining the Sports Entertainment juggernaut, she had made a name for herself in Japan. Still, she's reached higher heights in World Wrestling Entertainment.

The multi-time world champion last competed at Backlash in France last year. She teamed up with Kairi Sane in a losing effort against the duo of Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill.

At some point after that, Asuka underwent knee surgery and there has been no clear timetable for her return. Fans certainly miss seeing The Empress in the ring, so hopefully, she will be healthy and back in action soon.

#2. Bronson Reed had serious surgery

Bronson Reed is an intimidating big man. He has brutally assaulted names such as The Miz, R-Truth, and Seth Rollins in the past. He has even been known to throw a WWE fan or two when deemed necessary.

The big man last competed at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2024. He teamed up with The New Bloodline to take on The O.G. Bloodline and CM Punk. It was during that bout Reed shocked the world and went for a Tsunami splash from the top of the cage through a table.

Unfortunately, things went poorly. He landed on his foot badly on the way down and suffered a serious ankle and foot injury that required surgery. Smashing the talus bone in half led to Reed missing Wrestlemania 41.

#1. Kairi Sane had to have an operation done

Kairi Sane is another successful WWE star who happens to be one-half of the Kabuki Warriors alongside Asuka. The two are multi-time Women's Tag Team Champions, but Sane has also held the NXT Women's Title.

The Pirate Princess last competed on the December 2nd, 2024 edition of WWE Monday Night RAW. She teamed up with IYO SKY to take on The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan.

Since then, it has come out that Kairi tore a ligament in her thumb and it required surgery. Thankfully, Kairi has noted the surgery was successful, her grip strength is back, and she feels stronger than ever.

