5 WWE Superstars who refused to win a match

Wins and losses matter in WWE. So why did these Superstars refuse to defeat their opponents?

These WWE Superstars refused to win matches that they were originally supposed to!

This doesn't happen often in WWE!

It's no longer a secret that professional wrestling is scripted. While the action is genuine, the outcomes of the matches taking place are predetermined as per the storyline plans. But that does not mean that wins and losses don't matter. In a company like WWE, where the roster is so huge, everyone is just looking to get a push. In short, wins do matter.

There have been many incidents of WWE Superstars refusing to lose matches to maintain their credibility. But on the contrary, there have been times when certain WWE Superstars refused to win a match even though the WWE creative team and Vince McMahon wanted them to. But why, you may ask, would someone do that?

Let's take a look at five WWE Superstars who refused to win a match. Comment down and let me know your views on whether it was the correct decision or not!

#5 Brock Lesnar vs Goldberg - WWE Survivor Series 2016

Starting with a massive shocker - Brock Lesnar. 'The Beast Incarnate' doesn't have a great reputation among the WWE Universe. Amongst other examples, he has been criticized for winning the WWE title and then not defending it, as well as not putting over younger WWE Superstars.

Interestingly, Brock Lesnar refused to win his match against Goldberg at Survivor Series 2016, which was the latter's comeback match to WWE over a long absence. The entire match was put together to promote the WWE 2K17 game and the plan was for Lesnar to win and revenge his WrestleMania XX loss to the WCW icon.

While many expected Brock Lesnar to win the match, what happened at Survivor Series surprised everyone, as Goldberg squashed Lesnar in just under 90 seconds. Interestingly, it was reportedly Brock Lesnar who convinced WWE to change plans - as he saw money in the feud being continued past Survivor Series.

As a result, what was supposed to be a one-off match for Goldberg extended to multiple appearances. Goldberg entered the 2017 Royal Rumble, then won the Universal Championship at Fastlane 2017, before ultimately losing the title to Brock Lesnar in their much-anticipated third match at WrestleMania 33. Lesnar's refusal to beat Goldberg as originally planned helped WWE generate millions in revenue.

