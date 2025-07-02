5 WWE Superstars who could replace Chad Gable

Chad Gable is the leader of the American Made faction on WWE RAW. Ivy Nile and The Creed Brothers (Julius and Brutus Creed) are members of the group on the red brand.

Gable also portrays the El Grande Americano character and competed in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match at the PLE last month. It was revealed on this past Monday's episode of RAW that the former tag team champion will be out of action with an injury for the foreseeable future, and he shared a health update following surgery earlier this week.

Listed below are five WWE stars who could replace Chad Gable as the leader of American Made.

#5. Ludwig Kaiser could replace Chad Gable as the leader of American Made on WWE RAW

Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

Ludwig Kaiser hasn't competed in a match on RAW or WWE SmackDown since the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the April 18 edition of the blue brand. However, the veteran seemingly showed up dressed as El Grande Americano after Chad Gable revealed his injury on this past Monday's episode of RAW.

This could be a tease that Kaiser is replacing Chad Gable in the American Made. The former Impreium member could play a similar role to Gable and switch his personas when required.

#4. AJ Styles

AJ Styles is currently in a rivalry with Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio, and they were supposed to compete in a match at Night of Champions, but it was postponed. Mysterio is claiming to be injured, and Styles confronted him on this past Monday's edition of WWE RAW.

Styles used to be the leader of The O.C. faction and would be a natural fit in American Made. With The Judgment Day backing Dominik Mysterio, The Phenomenal One is outnumbered, hence the veteran could take some help from the Creeds and Ivy Nile.

Julius and Brutus Creed have expressed their desire to become World Tag Team Champions, and since Finn Balor and JD McDonagh are the current champions, The Creed Brothers could help AJ Styles take down a common enemy.

The Phenomenal One could replace Chad Gable as the leader of the faction as he recovers from his injury.

#3. Pete Dunne

Pete Dunne is currently part of a tag team with Tyler Bate, known as New Catch Republic, but the duo has not been in action as of late. Dunne has not competed in a match on RAW or SmackDown since the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal won by Carmelo Hayes earlier this year.

The Bruiserweight used to be known as Butch and was a member of The Brawling Brutes faction alongside Sheamus and Ridge Holland. The former champion may be ready to lead a faction of his own and may help guide The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile to success while Chad Gable is on hiatus.

#2. Ilja Dragunov

Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

Ilja Dragunov has been absent from WWE television since last year. The former NXT Champion suffered a torn ACL during a house show match against Gunther in September 2024.

The Mad Dragon could be getting ready to make his return to the ring soon and may consider aligning with American Made. The 31-year-old is a fantastic in-ring performer and would be a worthy replacement for Chad Gable as the leader of the faction.

#1. Austin Theory

Cosm presents WWE Royal Rumble - Source: Getty

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller are a tag team known as A-Town Down Under on RAW. The duo captured the WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania XL but have not been able to maintain their success.

Theory is a former United States Champion and seems destined to become a singles star once again. He may decide to leave Grayson Waller and his tag team behind in the coming weeks and might become the new leader of American Made. The former Money in the Bank winner could rely on his stablemates to help him win matches and potentially become one of the top heels on the red brand.

