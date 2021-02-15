5 WWE Superstars who could replace Jey Uso and join Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has been aligned with Jey Uso ever since October 2020. His cousin Jey Uso was the first man to challenge for the Universal Championship, with the two Samoans facing off at Clash of Champions 2020 and Hell in a Cell the following month.

The feud was meant to establish Roman Reigns as the most ruthless heel in WWE, and his matches against Jey Uso helped serve that purpose. After that, Jey Uso turned heel and accepted Roman Reigns as the head of the table.

While there were a few weeks in between where Jey Uso was absent without any mention of it, he's now back. It makes a lot of sense to see The Usos and Roman Reigns re-unite as The Bloodline, but there is also a possibility that it isn't the direction that WWE goes.

If Jey Uso were to be replaced, here are five potential candidates to join Roman Reigns' side:

#5. Apollo Crews - was spotted with Roman Reigns on SmackDown

Roman Reigns and Apollo Crews.

Apollo Crews isn't a heel, and he hasn't been one since joining WWE. Since his character departed slightly from the babyface direction in early 2021, WWE could be planning something different.

Apollo Crews has always had the tools to be a big star, but his character, or lack thereof, along with his limited mic skills, seem to hold him back. 2020 was a blessing in disguise for Crews, who was unexpectedly on the receiving end of a big push post-WrestleMania 36.

It resulted in him defeating Andrade and winning his first title in WWE - the United States Championship. While the reign wasn't long, he progressed a lot more in four months than he did in his last five years in WWE.

He has moved to SmackDown since and has gotten regular TV time, which is always a big opportunity. On SmackDown in early 2021, he was seen backstage talking to Roman Reigns.

Paul Heyman seemed to tease the idea of Apollo Crews joining Roman Reigns, but no mention has been made of that since.

It's possible that WWE was planting the seed and that Apollo Crews could end up replacing Jey Uso by his side. It would be the biggest spot that Apollo Crews would have gotten in his WWE career.