5 wrestling rumors we hope are true and 5 we hope aren't: Backstage plans to turn popular star heel, Vince McMahon canceled WrestleMania match between 2 WWE legends?

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE/wrestling rumors we hope are true, and those we hope aren't. We're getting closer to Elimination Chamber, and here are the big rumors of the week:

#5. Hope is true: WWE planning a big change for Dominik Mysterio?

Dominik and Rey Mysterio.

Dominik Mysterio is one of the youngest Superstars on the WWE roster. He made his WWE debut at the age of 23 against Seth Rollins in a marquee SummerSlam match. Not many Superstars are given that big a spot, but the build to his WWE debut had taken a while.

Even still, some felt that he had taken a back seat when WWE had the Murphy-Aalyah Mysterio romantic angle. After that ended, he has been a regular on WWE TV, primarily feuding with King Corbin.

Konnan mentioned on Unskripted that Dominik Mysterio taking a back seat wasn't a bad thing because WWE was never going to keep him on top forever. He added that WWE is likely building him back up.

That might be true, and PWTorch's Wade Keller reported that WWE could be turning the popular star heel:

"I think they're headed towards Dominik turning heel. I've been an advocate for Dominik, getting a push ahead of his tenure and resume and the evidence that he is ready for it, and I think he might end up being a good heel. It does seem like that's where they are going - rebuffing Rey's advice last week and being heelish and attacking Corbin from behind.''

We hope this is true because a heel turn would be a good direction for Dominik Mysterio. Since WWE shouldn't try to make his career a carbon copy of his father's, a heel run at a young age would be interesting to explore.

Since Dominik Mysterio is still in the extremely early stages of his WWE career, it would be a fun direction to go in, especially for WrestleMania season.