5 WWE Superstars who should be replaced from the Elimination Chamber matches in 2021

The Elimination Chamber 2021 pay-per-view will feature two matches inside the massive steel structure. As you know, the Elimination Chamber is a lot different from the traditional steel cage or Hell in a Cell.

We've seen several Elimination Chamber classics over the last 18-plus years, with the brutality of it captivating WWE fans. While the padding inside the Elimination Chamber has slightly taken away from the previously-seen brutality, the argument of Superstars' safety holds more weight, especially in this day and age.

This Sunday, there will be two matches inside the Elimination Chamber. Drew McIntyre will defend the WWE Championship against five former WWE Champions.

On the other hand, SmackDown will see an Elimination Chamber match where the winner faces Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship later that night.

We can only assume that the SmackDown Elimination Chamber match will open the show, while the Universal Title bout against Roman Reigns will headline it.

Here are five Superstars who can or should be replaced inside the Elimination Chamber this Sunday:

#5. Kevin Owens - Continues to be in the Universal Title picture at Elimination Chamber

Kevin Owens has been at the forefront of SmackDown.

WWE fans seem tired of seeing Kevin Owens continuously challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. While it seemed like Royal Rumble 2021 would be the final time he competed for the Universal Title for a while, he is again in the Championship picture at Elimination Chamber.

In fact, he was one of the first two contestants announced for the Elimination Chamber match. While he is undoubtedly worthy of competing inside the Elimination Chamber, WWE should have had something else for him on the pay-per-view.

It would have been okay if he was absent from it as well, especially since he has been competing for the Universal Championship these last few months.