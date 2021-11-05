5 WWE Superstars who could retire in 2022

There have been many WWE superstars over the years who seemingly weren't sure when to call it quits. Perhaps the most recent example is The Undertaker. He's a revered legend and an all-time great in the professional wrestling industry - not just WWE.

However, fans had long been calling for him to retire, especially after his match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania XXX in 2014. He eventually called it quits in 2020 and had his farewell ceremony. He's just one of many examples of wrestlers who arguably compete far past their prime.

However, that may not be the case for everyone, including members of the current WWE roster. Here are five current superstars who could potentially retire in 2022:

#5. AJ Styles - Signed his last contract with WWE?

In 2019, AJ Styles revealed that he signed a new contract with WWE. While he didn't reveal details about the length of the contract, he said that it would be the last contract he signed with WWE. In 2019, there was a big offer from AEW for AJ Styles, and it was before the pandemic - during a time when WWE was handing out contracts to superstars solely to keep them away from another promotion.

AJ Styles took advantage of the offer given to him by AEW and used it to leverage a better contract with WWE. It's rumored that his contract expires in 2022, although some sources say that he will be with WWE until 2023-24. Assuming he signed a 3-year contract with WWE, he is almost certain to retire. It could be speculated that when AJ Styles signed a new contract, he had the end of his career in mind.

For the last year, it seemed as though AJ Styles took a step away from the world title picture - one that he was actively a part of from 2016 to early 2019. He's been on RAW, where he has teamed up with Omos and won the RAW Tag Team titles as well - making him a WWE Grand Slam Champion in just over five years.

For AJ Styles, WWE is the perfect place. He has fit in well, achieved a lot, and it's a PG product, which he's a fan of. While he may have possibly retired even earlier, the light schedule in the Thunderdome during the COVID-19 pandemic made him have a change of mind.

It won't be surprising to see AJ Styles continue on until 2024, but after a career spanning over two decades, he seems to be in a position to call it quits.

