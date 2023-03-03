Goldberg last competed in a WWE match at Elimination Chamber 2022. He took on Roman Reigns at the show for the Universal Championship but failed to take the title away from The Tribal Chief.

The Icon announced his return to WWE in 2016 and has faced some big names ever since his comeback. In recent years, he has squared off against Brock Lesnar, Kevin Owens, The Undertaker, Roman Reigns, and Drew McIntyre.

While he has done the job for the company whenever asked to, he is now expecting something in return. Speaking to SI, Goldberg revealed that he wants to return to WWE for a retirement match soon.

Check out what he had to say:

"You never say never, especially in wrestling, and they owe me one,” says Goldberg. “That’s all I can say. I made a deal with the devil and I did my job, and they owe me a retirement match. At the end of the day, at 56, it’s not something where I’m sitting by the phone waiting for a call. I’ve got a few ideas of how to do it on my own, possibly in Israel. So never say never.”

The Icon believes that WWE owes him one, and there is no doubt that he could put on one final match before hanging up his boots for good. Several big superstars could face Goldberg in his final match and defeat him to send him home.

Take a look at the five WWE Superstars who could retire Goldberg in 2023.

#5. Matt Riddle already has some heat with Goldberg

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



"The guy doesn't like me, I don't like his work!"



talking about his 'Bro' for 2:33 is everything you hoped it would be "The only way I could get @Goldberg in a ring with me is if he gets to murder me, and I HAVE to let him. He couldn't do it in real life.""The guy doesn't like me, I don't like his work!" @SuperKingofBros talking about his 'Bro' for 2:33 is everything you hoped it would be "The only way I could get @Goldberg in a ring with me is if he gets to murder me, and I HAVE to let him. He couldn't do it in real life.""The guy doesn't like me, I don't like his work!"@SuperKingofBros talking about his 'Bro' for 2:33 is everything you hoped it would be 😂 https://t.co/GMjrjquslW

Matt Riddle has had his fair share of problems with WWE legends backstage. He is currently out with a storyline injury, but it looks like he could return to the middle soon.

Riddle partnered with Randy Orton to form RK-Bro, and the duo went on a golden run. However, the tag team may have come to an end, and it could lead to The Original Bro pushing ahead as a solo superstar again.

Riddle has some real-life heat with Goldberg, and WWE creatives could use that in the storyline to build a big match between the two superstars. The Original Bro could force The Icon to put his career on the line before the two men compete in a match.

Riddle has already received a few big championship matches in his career, and the creative team could push him again once he returns. This could see him take on the former Universal Champion in a retirement match that could give Riddle a big boost on the main roster.

#4. The YouTube sensation Logan Paul

Logan Paul has already faced a few big names in WWE.

Logan Paul has come into WWE and changed how fans look at athletes from outside the sport. He has proven himself to be a great in-ring worker and generated enough heat toward himself to keep fans talking about him.

The Maverick looks set to take on Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39, and that match should be made official soon. The company has trusted him with some big matches against The Miz and Roman Reigns in the past.

If the company plans to keep him on the top card and give him big matches, then Triple H and his men could choose him as Goldberg’s final opponent in the ring.

Paul looks to be a future part-timer who will mostly compete in big matches at big events. He could play the heel in the rivalry and give The Icon a chance to bow out as a babyface after losing his final match in the middle.

A match between the two superstars at a big event like SummerSlam would prove to be a crowd-puller and keep fans talking on social media.

#3. WWE's most brutal force GUNTHER

GUNTHER vs. Goldberg will be a treat to watch.

GUNTHER has become one of the most dominant forces in WWE over the past few years. He enjoyed a record-setting NXT UK Championship reign, following which he has been making waves as the Intercontinental Champion on SmackDown.

Meanwhile, Goldberg has never won an Intercontinental Championship in his career. That could see him return to the company for a final run in hopes of retiring as a champion. He could call out any current champion in a match for the title, and the leader of Imperium could answer.

That would create a great storyline as the two men could agree to a Championship vs. Career match at a big event. The Ring General is currently without a challenger for WrestleMania 39, and fans could see The Icon return as early as next week to challenge him.

The company has given GUNTHER a great push, and many WWE officials see him as a future world champion. Giving him a match and a big win over the former Universal Champion would boost him and cement him as a leading force in the company.

#2. Big E could make a return for a big match

Big E last competed in a match on the March 11, 2022, episode of WWE SmackDown. He teamed up with Kofi Kingston to face Ridge Holland and Pete Dunne. Unfortunately, Big E suffered a neck injury during the match, keeping him out of the competition ever since.

While Big E is off television, fans have not forgotten about him. Many have continued to pitch him for big matches and hope to see him make a surprise return soon.

After news of Goldberg’s potential retirement match broke, fans took to Twitter to pitch his name for the big match again. Many fans want to see the former WWE Champion return to the ring in time to give The Icon his final match.

If the New Day member is fit enough to make a comeback sometime this year, fans could see him come out and confront Goldberg when he asks for a retirement match. Big E is a big babyface in the company, and he could give The Icon a chance to work as a heel on-screen for the final time.

#1. Brock Lesnar and Goldberg have some history

Many fans would love to see another match between Brock Lesnar and Goldberg in WWE.

Brock Lesnar and Goldberg have enjoyed a healthy rivalry over the past several years in WWE. The Icon returned to the company in 2016 for a match against The Beast Incarnate and has stuck around for sporadic appearances ever since.

The two superstars last met at WrestleMania 33, where Lesnar defeated him for the Universal Championship. The company could revisit the rivalry between the two big names for a match down the line.

Lesnar has continued to return for some rivalries in recent years and could face off against Goldberg in his final match. The two men have a past worth revisiting and could face off in a Career vs. Career match.

Fans could see Brock Lesnar defeat The Icon at SummerSlam or some other big event and retire him from the ring.

It would be great to see Lesnar and Goldberg compete for one last time in a big match for the former WWE Heavyweight Champion’s career.

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : 0 votes