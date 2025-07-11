5 WWE Superstars who could return on this week's SmackDown

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown will be the go-home show ahead of a weekend of action-packed wrestling. WWE has Saturday Night’s Main Event and NXT Great American Bash, followed by WWE Evolution, while AEW also has All In: Texas this Saturday.

However, with weekly shows ahead of the big events, there are always possibilities for stars to return. This week is no different, so here are the five stars who could make a comeback on WWE SmackDown.

#5 Bianca Belair could return to WWE

It’s been a while since Bianca Belair competed in the Stamford-based promotion. Reports stated that during her match at WrestleMania 41, she suffered broken fingers on her left hand. She is currently taking time off to heal before returning to the squared circle. However, her storyline with Jade Cargill and Naomi is still unfinished.

While the feud was between Miss Money in the Bank and Cargill, Belair was dragged into it. Moreover, in her absence, Rhea Ripley got a title shot against IYO SKY at WWE Evolution. Cargill won the Queen of the Ring Tournament and punched her ticket to SummerSlam. The EST of WWE could make a surprise appearance on the blue brand and resume her storyline with Naomi and Jade Cargill.

#4 Kevin Owens

It was reported that Kevin Owens will be undergoing neck surgery. He mentioned it when he was on Cody Rhodes’ podcast. However, he can return to cut a promo or tease a feud. It has been a while since Owens was last seen, and fans would be shocked to see The Prize Fighter appear on SmackDown.

He does not have to get involved in any in-ring action, but a vicious promo or a tease that could reignite his feud with Randy Orton would be interesting.

#3 Apollo Crews

It’s been months since Apollo Crews was seen in WWE. The last time fans saw Crews was at the start of the year. While there were plans for the star, they had to be shelved. In February, it was reported that the former Intercontinental Champion underwent surgery for a torn pectoral muscle.

Apollo Crews [Image Credits: wwe.com]

While it might take time for him to recover, Cody Rhodes proved it can be done sooner. If the sports entertainment juggernaut wants to push the star, they can have him show up during a backstage segment on SmackDown. He has been over with the fans, who have been wondering when he would return.

#2 Roman Reigns might return

Fans have been waiting for Roman Reigns to return. A lot has happened since The OTC was last seen on RAW after WrestleMania 41. His archnemesis, Seth Rollins, won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, and Solo Sikoa has taken over SmackDown with his faction. Since Reigns is rumored to be at SummerSlam, it would be wise for the company to bring him back ASAP.

If he does arrive on SmackDown, he could cut a promo against Seth Rollins, who has a match at Saturday Night’s Main Event against LA Knight. This will make fans and Rollins wonder if The OTC will interfere during the bout as payback for WrestleMania 41.

#1 John Cena

While John Cena has been advertised for the July 18 episode of SmackDown, he could surprise the fans by showing up this week. Cody Rhodes won the King of the Ring Tournament and will be facing Cena at SummerSlam 2025. With his title on the line against the man he won it from, a promo battle between the two stars would make for good television. Fans are already getting tired of Cena’s run as a champion and a heel.

John Cena [Image Credits: wwe.com]

However, this is unlikely to happen. If he does make an appearance without being advertised, fans would lose it, and the hype for SummerSlam 2025 could begin.

