5 WWE Superstars Roman Reigns could face in the main event of WrestleMania 38

Universal Champion Roman Reigns is having the best run of his WWE career right now as The Tribal Chief. Ever since returning at SummerSlam 2020, WWE Universe has seen a completely new version of Reigns and they have loved it.

Earlier this month, he successfully defended his Universal title in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 37 against Edge and Daniel Bryan. Roman Reigns has already held the title for over 225 days now but Paul Heyman has given a "spoiler" that The Tribal Chief will enter next year's WrestleMania still as the Universal Champion.

“We’re gonna do everything that we can to top Season One. Because the main event, 50-something-odd weeks from right now, of next year’s WrestleMania will feature the greatest box-office attraction in WWE history. The single-most dominant sports entertainer you’ve ever seen in your life. The Reignsing, defending, undisputed, uncontroverted, WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion, then, now, and forever, including next year’s WrestleMania… Roman Reigns. And I assure you, that’s not just a prediction, that is a Tribal Chief guaranteed spoiler.”

While that is still a long way to go, let's take a look at five WWE Superstars that Roman Reigns could possibly face in the main event of WrestleMania 38. Comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same.

#5 Roman Reigns vs. The Rock

Okay, it's official.



We are fully onboard the hype train for @TheRock vs. @WWERomanReigns at WrestleMania 🤩



"I would be honored, not only to share the ring with Roman and go back to WWE but have him raise his hand." pic.twitter.com/DiJ1IyeD50 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) September 23, 2020

Starting with a massive dream match that is still practically possible, Roman Reigns going one-on-one with his cousin and WWE legend The Rock has money written all over it. Many expected this match to take place at WrestleMania 37, but many outside factors didn't allow that to happen.

The entire Head of the Table gimmick and the arrogant character of this new Reigns is the perfect opportunity for WWE to bring back The Rock, who comes from the same family and could step up to the Universal Champion. The storytelling in this feud could be amazing and blur the lines between kayfabe and reality.

Appreciation tweet to the great one The Rock. #WWE pic.twitter.com/BADgClBUt9 — The Rock/Sasha Banks/Roman Reigns (@Rockwillreigns) March 14, 2021

Not to forget, a promo war between The Rock and Paul Heyman could be a treat for the WWE Universe. This could also be the retirement match for The Rock, who would definitely get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the coming years. However, there is also a chance that WWE saves this match for WrestleMania 39, which is being advertised as WrestleMania Hollywood.

1 / 5 NEXT