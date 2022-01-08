5 WWE Superstars who could show up at IMPACT Wrestling's Hard to Kill

On the January 7th episode of SmackDown, WWE dropped a bombshell when they announced the reigning Knockouts Champion, Mickie James, as one of the entrants for this year's Women's Royal Rumble match.

Both companies managed to keep it under wraps in the age of social media, which made it that much more surprising. It does make one wonder if it's a one-off or if there is a working relationship established between the two promotions.

For years, WWE has been guilty of not acknowledging their competition, and to suddenly witness them openly acknowledge IMPACT Wrestling on live television is remarkable. This does seem to suggest that the forbidden door might have finally been opened.

The partnership between AEW and IMPACT Wrestling made for interesting viewing, which could be replicated this year with WWE. And what better place there would be to kick things off than IMPACT Wrestling's first pay-per-view of the year, Hard to Kill?

So without further ado, let's see which superstars from Vince McMahon's promotion could potentially appear this Saturday at the pay-per-view.

#5 Former two-time WWE Champion AJ Styles

AJ Styles @AJStylesOrg Ha! Some may think The Club has split up. We've expanded, no one is safe! Ha! Some may think The Club has split up. We've expanded, no one is safe! https://t.co/EzRHXHYgr0

AJ Styles is one of the greatest superstars in the pro-wrestling industry and has achieved great success all over the world. He spent his younger years at IMPACT Wrestling by putting on all-time classics against the likes of Samoa Joe, Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, Kurt Angle, and many more. Styles left the promotion in 2014.

He recently had fallout against Omos and suffered a loss against him on RAW. Styles is feuding with NXT's Grayson Waller as well. At this point, the veteran could use some backup, and who better than his buddies Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson — the current IMPACT World Tag Team Champions.

The Phenomenal One could show up at Hard to Kill and help them win the Hardcore War and reform The Club. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Gallows sounded confident that Styles would return to IMPACT someday. Perhaps this could be it!

