5 WWE Superstars who could have star-making performances at the 2021 Royal Rumble

This year's WWE Royal Rumble event will feature various Superstars in the Men's and Women's matches.

Just like every year, there are a few stars who will stand out from the pack, regardless of whether they actually win or not. In today's unprecedented times, it will be interesting to find out which WWE Superstars will get an opportunity to showcase their skills in a major way.

Several male and female stars have already announced their entries in their respective Royal Rumble matches. A select few of those candidates could very well win go on to win the entire bout, while others may shine in the spotlight despite being eliminated in the match.

Some stars may have remained unannounced for the Rumble so that they could deliver star-making performances when the viewers least expect it.

With that being said, let's take a look at five WWE Superstars who could have star-making performances at the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

#5 Former WWE NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley

If you wanna soar with vultures, you'll have to swallow bone

The saint charade is over, plastic royalty exposed

You wanna play the victim, to preach upon your throne

No semblance of virtue as your relevance erodes



Queen For A Queen - @MIWband pic.twitter.com/FAvsCt66bC — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) January 16, 2021

Rhea Ripley recently lost to Raquel Gonzalez in a Last Woman Standing match at NXT New Year's Evil.

Many believe that Ripley could be destined for the main roster on the Road to WrestleMania 37. She is currently one of the fan-favorites to win the Women's Royal Rumble despite not being announced as a confirmed entrant.

Mick Foley recently pitched an idea for Rhea Ripley's Royal Rumble victory in a lengthy writeup. Here is an excerpt from his post:

"Rhea Ripley is still something of an unknown quantity, a secret weapon ready to once again shine on the ground a stage of them all. This time, I hope WWE will choose to strap that figurative rocket onto her back and see if they can launch her into that next dimension."

Rhea Ripley was involved in the first-ever NXT title match at WrestleMania last year against Charlotte Flair. However, Ripley eventually lost to The Queen. Additionally, the absence of a live crowd prevented her from crossing over to the main roster as a huge star.

If Rhea Ripley were to enter the Women's Royal Rumble, she would most likely participate in some impressive showdowns against other major stars from the main roster.

Out of all the potential entrants in the Women's Royal Rumble, Rhea Ripley could deliver a star-making performance that may propel her to the next level in WWE.