5 WWE Superstars who were successful as both a face and a heel

The simplest way of explaining a professional wrestling promotion to a non-fan is the battle of good vs. evil. This conflict is presented via on-screen characters. These personas are known as babyfaces and heels. Playing one of these roles successfully means a lot, but it's a rarity to be prolific at both.

Performers try their best to play both face and heel, but it's only a few who play it to top form. To get fans on your side, there have to be likable qualities about the individual. To get those same fans to root against you, it takes finding a detestable side of yourself.

It reads like a who's who of stars who have been able to reach the mountaintop of the industry in both roles. Whether it be through practice or coming naturally, this is an exclusive group of top performers. In this article, let's take a look at five superstars who were successful as a face and a heel.

5) Former 5-Time WWE World Champion Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan has to be considered one of the best babyfaces in WWE history. His rise through the ranks of the company was a journey every fan enjoyed. The Yes Movement was an organic fan reaction to how Bryan was being used and can never be duplicated despite the promotion's attempts to do so.

However, Bryan was able to capture a different kind of magic as a heel as well. There were gems to take from his initial heel turn when he went to anger management, but fans desperately wanted to cheer Bryan on at the time. When the company decided to let The American Dragon turn heel again, he hit it out of the park.

Daniel Bryan turned heel when he defeated AJ Styles to win the top prize with a low blow. This led to him evolving into an extreme vegan who felt he was better than the fickle fans. The Planet's Champion run for Bryan was a revelation and showed he could play an over-the-top character.

His role in the KofiMania storyline can't be quantified. Bryan used a lot of the same insults made against him by The Authority against Kofi Kingston. Now, Kingston was the B+ player and Bryan was the heel establishment. It made Kofi's eventual win at WrestleMania 35 that more meaningful. Bryan succeeded in proving everyone wrong who thought he couldn't play both roles.

