5 WWE Superstars who have suffered serious injuries in the past year

The past year has been tough for these five WWE Superstars as they suffered serious injuries.

Although pro wrestling is scripted, things sometimes go wrong, and superstars suffer injuries. Like any physical sport, wrestlers could also get hurt during training.

Many WWE Superstars have sustained injuries in the past 12 months. They have varied in their seriousness. While some wrestlers returned to the ring shortly after, others were left out of action for several months.

SmackDown has recently welcomed a superstar who has just returned from a serious injury. It came on the same day that another top wrestler got hurt and will be out for nine months.

Injuries have also forced WWE to change its plans for the upcoming pay-per-view, Money in the Bank. A title match had to be taken off the card after the number one contender sustained a serious injury.

Here are five WWE Superstars who have suffered serious injuries in the past year.

#5. WWE Superstar Tegan Nox

Tegan Nox has suffered several injuries throughout her career and since joining WWE in 2017. Her latest injury came last September when WWE announced that the 26-year-old had suffered a torn ACL.

Although she was injured away from the cameras, WWE wrote Nox off television by having Candice LeRae attack her backstage on NXT. The two had been feuding, and WWE worked Nox's injury into the storyline.

Nox's injury cost her a shot at the NXT Women's Championship. WWE had to pull her from a Battle Royal to determine the number one contender for the NXT Women's title.

The Girl with the Shiniest Wizard remained out of action for ten months. She recently returned at NXT's The Great American Bash event to distract Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell during their NXT Women's Tag Team title match against Io Shirai and Zoey Stark. The distraction cost LeRae and Hartwell their titles.

Three days later, Nox made a surprising debut on SmackDown alongside Shotzi Blackheart. On their first night on the blue brand, they defeated the Women's Tag Team Champions Tamina and Natalya.

While Tamina and Natalya have been feuding with Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke over the past few weeks, it appears they have two new challengers for their titles.

