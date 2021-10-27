5 WWE Superstars who didn’t fit in successful factions

The long history of WWE has seen several superstars clubbing together to form factions. Being part of a faction lets a younger star gain exposure through alignment with major superstars. It also helps to hide the weakness of the members and use their strengths to full effect.

WWE often creates factions, but for every Evolution, there are multiple instances of mediocre units like The Corre and The Social Outcasts (sorry, Heath Slater). Even in successful factions, not every member fits in.

At times, stars are removed from the unit due to their evident inability to become an integral part of the faction. They are essentially termed as weak links, such as Paul Roma in The Four Horsemen.

Here is a list of five WWE Superstars who failed to fit into otherwise successful factions.

#5 Former WWE Superstar Manu (Legacy)

Manu had the birthright to be a part of WWE. As a member of the famed Anoa'i family, he was trained by the elders of his family, including his father Afa.

However, he failed to replicate his family's success in WWE. The company had high hopes for him and made him a part of a promising project: a faction consisting of four multi-generational talents. However, his involvement in the faction remained brief.

Manu, in the storyline, lost a test initiated by Randy Orton and was kicked out of the group. Fellow multi-generational talent Sim Snuka suffered the same fate.

Manu didn't possess the charisma of Rhodes, Dibiase, and especially Orton, who was already an established superstar. He was released from the company soon after and returned to the independent circuit.

Since then, Anoa'i family members such as Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Nia Jax, and Roman Reigns have gained considerable success in the promotion, each earning championship glory.

