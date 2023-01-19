5 WWE Superstars who surprisingly defeated Braun Strowman clean

Braun Strowman has proven to the WWE Universe that he is one of the toughest competitors in the promotion. Many of the WWE Superstars whom he fought inside the squared circle have to exert their utmost efforts to get that win, but to no avail.

For those unaware, the WWE Superstar was seemingly unbeatable when he joined the main roster in 2015.

However, there are some who have bagged bragging rights for having defeated The Monster of All Monsters clean in a one-on-one match. Whether it be through pinfalls or due to an agreed stipulation, such an achievement is something to be proud of.

Check out the superstars who earned the distinction of beating WWE’s hulking monster.

#5. Kalisto took advantage of the situation at the time

Two-time WWE United States Champion Kalisto won a match against Braun Strowman.

This took place in 2017 during an episode of RAW where the two WWE Superstars were scheduled for a so-called dumpster match. The stipulation at the time was that whoever dunks the other inside the dumpster wins the match.

Kalisto’s win came when he was about to get gorilla pressed by Strowman, but broke free from it. He would follow it up with a dropkick to The Monster, eventually putting him inside the dumpster that was conveniently placed at the side of the ring.

#4. Sami Zayn in a 10-minute brawl against Braun Strowman

The Honorary Uce showed some balls when he demanded this match against Braun Strowman in 2016.

Sami Zayn was supposed to be traded to SmackDown, but he was not down with it. He requested the aforementioned match from then RAW General Manager Mick Foley, who in turn agreed to the pitch.

A 10-minute bout was scheduled for Roadblock: End of the Line. Zayn had to last for that agreed time limit to be declared the winner, which he did. He would later lose to Strowman in a last-man-standing match in January of the following year.

#3. Braun Strowman caught Brock Lesnar’s attention

The Beast and The Monster have also collided inside the ring where the former emerged victorious.

Braun Strowman certainly piqued the interest of Brock Lesnar during their Fatal Four-Way match at SummerSlam in 2017. Strowman would smash Lesnar on the announcer's table at the time, leaving the then-Universal champion all banged up.

The Beast Incarnate would get his revenge in September of the same year at No Mercy. The two WWE Superstars went all out for the Universal Title, which Lesnar successfully defended.

#2. WWE Superstar Kevin Owens' risky win against Braun Strowman

The Prizefighter Kevin Owens was another superstar who beat Braun Strowman, but the win came at a price.

The two had an angle in 2018 that got highlighted at WWE’s Extreme Rules as they faced off in a steel cage match. While they were at it, Owens would handcuff Strowman to the turnbuckle, but Strowman broke it like a string.

By the time he broke free, Owens was already climbing up the cage as he was planning to get out of it for the win. However, Braun managed to catch up and delivered a choke slam to Owens, sending The Prizefighter crashing down onto the announcer's table.

Strowman sure did inflict serious damage on Owens, but since the latter was technically the first to step foot outside the cage, he won the match. As mentioned, this win for Owens came at a price as he was taken out on a stretcher with his neck in a brace.

#1. Roman Reigns broke Braun Strowman’s unpinned streak

The Bloodline’s Tribal Chief Roman Reigns holds the distinction of being the first WWE Superstar to have pinned Braun Strowman for the win.

This happened during 2017’s Fastlane where the then Big Dog would rain Superman punches on The Monster which shook him up. Despite the onslaught, Strowman managed to climb up the top rope in an attempt to squash Reigns but failed.

Reigns saw it as an opportunity and struck the seemingly unpinnable Strowman with a Spear. The former would pin the latter for the three count, marking this as the first time Strowman lost via pinfall.

Do NOT try this at home. These banned wrestling moves can cause real life damage.

Poll : 0 votes