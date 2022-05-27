5 WWE Superstars who surprisingly quit the company

Over the past two years, more than 100 superstars have been released from WWE. With multiple NXT releases coming this year alone, it's safe to assume the company is still clearing out the roster.

However, it's not always been a one-way thing. Superstars, unhappy with their lot in WWE, have also left the company in the past. On several occasions, the stars' departures have been so surprising that no one could have seen them coming.

Some of these stars left the company in their prime, surprising fans. For others, how they left was shocking.

Let's look at six of the most surprising instances of WWE Superstars quitting the company. It should be noted that there have been multiple stars who have left before, but these six were ones fans were not expecting at all.

#5 Gail Kim quit WWE in 2011

Gail Kim-Irvine @gailkimITSME Charles @sck8182 @gailkimITSME @WWE If WWE did not fire u u would say nothing 🤐 @gailkimITSME @WWE If WWE did not fire u u would say nothing 🤐 Yesthey fired me once, i quit the second time;you’re prob right if I worked there, i wouldn’t. But I’m retired and they control the industry.Therefore most people are scared to say anything.I am fortunate enough to be able to speak my mind....So i do.Something wrong? You just did twitter.com/sck8182/status… Yesthey fired me once, i quit the second time;you’re prob right if I worked there, i wouldn’t. But I’m retired and they control the industry.Therefore most people are scared to say anything.I am fortunate enough to be able to speak my mind....So i do.Something wrong? You just did twitter.com/sck8182/status…

Superstars have often been frustrated with the direction of their booking in WWE. Rarely, however, have they been so frustrated that they decided to take their future into their own hands.

Gail Kim is a top women's wrestler. She was signed in WWE between 2002 to 2004, during which she even won the women's championship. However, she was released in 2004 and went to IMPACT Wrestling to become the first-ever Knockout Champion.

She finally returned to WWE in 2008. Her run was far from a top wrestling one as she was underutilized. Frustrated, she decided to eliminate herself from a Battle Royal on live TV in 2011. She then announced that she was quitting WWE, leaving fans shocked. How she forced WWE's hand was completely unexpected.

#4 Neville, aka PAC, walked out of RAW

FINN Gaming @finngaming2k18 #WWE Breaking: Neville walked out and quit last night after he was told that he was gonna loss to Enzo in the main event again #SDLive Breaking: Neville walked out and quit last night after he was told that he was gonna loss to Enzo in the main event again #SDLive #WWE https://t.co/gTOZC7GHiI

When Neville joined the cruiserweight division, it looked like he meant business. With a sculpted physique, he looked better than ever. As a heel champion, he beat anyone he faced and was clearly a tough superstar.

However, for some incomprehensible reason, the company had him drop the cruiserweight title to Enzo Amore, who hit him with a low blow during the match. While he was expected to get it back, Neville walked out when he was told that he was scheduled to lose to Amore on the October 9 episode of RAW. His contract would be frozen in January, and then finally, he was apparently allowed to quit in August 2018.

He then took up the name PAC and wrestled in the Independent Circuit before debuting in AEW.

#3 Jon Moxley, aka Dean Ambrose, announced his departure

Jon Moxley shocked the wrestling world when he quit the company in 2019. As part of The Shield, he was known as Dean Ambrose and was one of the most beloved superstars in the company.

Fans loved cheering for him, but he turned heel on Seth Rollins when Roman Reigns announced he had leukemia. Things got worse from there, as the company didn't book his turn well, wasting his momentum until he was a comical heel, taking shots, and worried about the germs the fans might give him.

He announced internally that he was leaving. Despite the company's best attempts, he did not re-sign a contract. He eventually left after his deal expired, surprising fans who had been expecting a twist in the tale. Since then, he's been wrestling in NJPW and AEW while also making indie appearances.

#2 Hulk Hogan and Vince McMahon fell apart

Kayfabe605 @kayfabe605 37 years ago today Bob Backlund's 1470 WWF title reign was ended, paving the way for @HulkHogan to win the title and start his rise to super stardom. Backlund never quit, his manager threw in the towel, a plot point used in his heel turn 11 years later. #WWE 37 years ago today Bob Backlund's 1470 WWF title reign was ended, paving the way for @HulkHogan to win the title and start his rise to super stardom. Backlund never quit, his manager threw in the towel, a plot point used in his heel turn 11 years later. #WWE https://t.co/bksVrRs8ao

Hulk Hogan's name is inexorably tied to WWE— for better or worse. The star has been the subject of scandals, but there was a time when he quit the company.

Vince McMahon helped create Hogan, but the two grew tired of one another in 1993. Fans have always looked on Hogan as a constant part of the company. Yokozuna beat him at King of the Ring that year, and Hogan dropped the world title. While their feud continued, that event was the last time the latter appeared on a WWE pay-per-view until 2002.

He quit the company in a surprising move that fans didn't see coming. Bruce Prichard revealed more details about the issues between Hogan and McMahon.

"You always went through that breakup period where at first you are sad, and then you get to the angry stage. But I think it ran its course with Hulk where he was going off and doing other things, to, well, that son of a b**** is now flirting with WCW and is using their talents, and is not even calling us for our talents."

Prichard talked about how Hogan hired WCW wrestlers and how McMahon didn't appreciate it.

#1 Brock Lesnar had other dreams to pursue

While fans are very familiar with Brock Lesnar now, there was a time when he shocked everyone by quitting the company. He wrestled between 2002 to 2004 but then left the company to follow his NFL dreams.

According to reports, he walked out on a deal that could have seen him make $10 Million a year because he wanted to follow his NFL dream. While he was unsuccessful there, he found success in the UFC, becoming the heavyweight champion.

He eventually returned to pro wrestling in tremendous fashion the night after WrestleMania 28. He came out and hit John Cena with an enormous F5, much to the delight of the fans.

