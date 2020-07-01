5 WWE Superstars who survived major accidents

These 5 WWE Superstars were involved in major accidents.

Thankfully, they managed to survive and these accidents didn't end up derailing their careers.

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar

An important aspect of a WWE Superstar's career is the travel that comes with their time with the company. WWE is a global media conglomerate and runs shows on a weekly basis, including tours to other continents on an occasional basis.

WWE Superstars are required to be on the road for the majority of the year. With a long string of Superstars traveling on a regular basis, unfortunate situations might occur at some point or the other. On the other hand, an occasional and seemingly harmless bike ride can prove disastrous in some situations.

Even if one takes all precautions, accidents can still happen anytime and anywhere. In this list, we will take a look at five WWE Superstars who were involved in major accidents that could have ended in tragedy, but thankfully came out without fatal injuries and were able to lead normal lives following the accidents.

#5 Becky Lynch reveals chilling details of a car accident she was involved in

Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch has had an incredible 2020 and is currently on a hiatus due to her pregnancy. Lynch and Charlotte Flair's real-life friendship is no secret and the two are incredibly close. While speaking with Sarah Spain of "That's What She Said" last year, "The Man" revealed that she and Flair were involved in a car accident that could have taken the duo's lives.

We're in Detroit and two cars go racing past us and I go 'Holy c--p that car nearly... boom!'

We get sideswiped and rammed right into a wall, then we go skidding past that. I look over to Charlotte and she's just covered in red stuff - turns out it was my meal from the back of the car - but I thought it was blood.

Lynch recalled how scary the whole ordeal was, but the two Superstars still managed to make it to the show next night. Thankfully, they didn't suffer fatal injuries and went on to become two of the biggest female Superstars in WWE history.

1 / 5 NEXT