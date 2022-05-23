6 wrestlers who are friends with The Miz in real life

The Miz is a selfish, self-entitled & fame-hungry heel, but off-screen, he’s caring, charismatic and friendly.

For those who may not know, The Miz is a pretty swell guy and he's genuinely well-liked backstage. His heel persona is annoying, as it should be, but off camera, he's adored by his peers. It’s due to his complex character that he’s made several of the most unlikely friends backstage.

Here are six WWE Superstars who are friends with the real-life Michael Gregory Mizanin.

#6 Alexa Bliss

Craig (Dirtsheets.net) @DirtSheetsCraig Miz and Nia Jax Viral Video From Alexa Bliss Wedding :) Miz and Nia Jax Viral Video From Alexa Bliss Wedding :) https://t.co/x6gpszlkzs

One of the most viral videos of the year was The Miz arriving at Alexa Bliss' wedding with Nia Jax in hilarious fashion. The A-lister was seen making his WWE entrance before Jax pushed him aside and the two danced their way into the wedding.

If the two-time Grand Slam champion's presence is not a big indicator of the friendship he shares with Alexa Bliss, we have got something else for you as well. In an interview, Alexa Bliss spoke about how her husband and The Miz are best friends in real life, and how it was the A-lister who was responsible for the couple meeting for the first time:

"So, The Miz, who's best friends with Ryan called him and asked about him dating Alexa Bliss and Ryan had no clue who I was. Miz ended up telling him it's a girl he works with. Then we started chatting and he asked me to go to one of his shows and asks where I'm from. I tell him I'm in Orlando and he says he was flying to Orlando at the time for a show. I thought, 'Maybe' because I know how musicians are, I've dated them before. I ended up going to the show and he invited me out after the show and I turned him down, but we continued to talk and he was very patient and persistent and we became amazing friends. Ultimately it turned into an amazing relationship. He's so sweet and so amazing."

#5 CM Punk

Miz won his first championship in 2009

On screen, the two were never deemed compatible, but behind the scenes, they found common ground that made them like each other. During a press run in Abu Dhabi, the A-lister revealed that Punk and he had become close over from their time on the road together.

Despite having different in-ring styles and personas, The Miz was one of CM Punk's best companions. The paths that the two took on their way to WWE are completely contrasting.

Punk made his way through the indies and got signed to OVW in 2005. Miz, on the other hand, first appeared on WWE television through the fourth season of Tough Enough in 2004. He made it to the final round and was rewarded with a developmental contract in Deep South Wrestling. He was brushed with the 'reality TV' guy tag for years to follow.

The two were perceived as outsiders because of their relatively slim size in the land of the giants. It is due to this outsider mentality that they were able to connect. Punk even mentioned Miz in his feud with MJF in AEW, which also shows how much Punk respects the A-lister.

#4 Christian

Miz was named no. 1 on the PWI 500 list in 2011

This may come as a surprise to many, but the Miz and Christian were good friends, and still are today. The duo used to work out together in gyms between live events.

Despite losing to annual injuries for a number of years, The Miz and Christian have had a storied history in the ring. The duo have competed together in 19 matches in the form of tag contests and numerous singles bouts.

#3 Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho and Miz have faced each other only three times in singles competition

Despite being 10 years younger than Y2J, The Miz is a veteran in his own right. On his podcast, Jericho said he admired the Miz for his professionalism and veteran approach to matches.

Since he has been in the business for decades, it's hard for Jericho to see wrestlers of his own age around. He's managed to find solace in the more mature members of the current roster. Despite Jericho currently working with AEW, the two regularly hang out together outside the ring.

#2 Zack Ryder

Zack Ryder is also good friends with Dolph Ziggler

Back in the day, Zack Ryder was hot, like extremely hot. He was literally the reason a lot of fans tuned in to Monday Night RAW. In the year leading up to John Cena vs. The Rock, it was Ryder who stole the show.

Apart from the Cena/Rock segments, Ryder was another selling point for every show. Funnily enough, Ryder's hot period came a year after the A-lister's first hot period.

It was almost as if a transition of energy between the two had happened on TV. But behind the scenes, they were always sharing energy regardless. In an interview with UK newspaper The Metro, Miz stated that he had become very close with Ryder because 'he always had good stories to tell.'

Life on the road can be very tedious for WWE Superstars, and having a stimulating company at all times can really ease the burden of a heavy work schedule.

#1 The Miz's on-screen rival: Dolph Ziggler

The worst of enemies on-screen and the best of friends off it!

Yep, you guessed it. The two Cleveland boys have been the best of friends throughout their time in the WWE. The duo regularly visit Cleveland sporting events whenever they can, taking time out of their schedule. The two have grown up in the industry together and have become highly respected veterans.

Their willingness to better each other has kept them close through the years. Dolph Ziggler was even present at the Miz & Maryse's wedding back in 2014.

It's fitting that their close relationship outside the ring has always been reflected in their incredible in-ring chemistry. Whenever the two have feuds on-screen, they've pushed each other to the limits, often stealing the show.

Mike Chiari @MikeChiari Miz and Ziggler just absolutely killed it again. Even as Miz's biggest fan I can't be mad. He keeps proving how good he is #WWENoMercy Miz and Ziggler just absolutely killed it again. Even as Miz's biggest fan I can't be mad. He keeps proving how good he is #WWENoMercy

Their Intercontinental Championship vs. Career match at No Mercy in 2016 was arguably the best match the modern era has ever seen. Best friends really do deliver, don’t they?

