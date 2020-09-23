5 WWE Superstars who have transformed unrecognizably since debut

A large part of a Superstar's success in WWE hinges on their ability to repackage themselves. Very few WWE Superstars are lucky enough to find a gimmick that clicks universally early-on and stick to it (We're looking at you, John Cena). Most wrestlers need to develop their character over a period of time, tweaking it constantly with each new feud. Sometimes, a wrestler may even have to overhaul their whole persona just to fit into the dynamic WWE landscape.

While some members of the WWE roster go their whole careers looking for the elusive gimmick that has the potential to propel them into stardom, a handful are successful in hitting the nail on the head. Even rarer are wrestlers like Chris Jericho, for example, who have managed to reinvent themselves in every era, each character more enticing than the last.

In this list, we look at few top WWE wrestlers who have an exceptional character now but had wildly different debuts.

#5 Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch's similarities with her debutant version start and end with her flaming red hair. Becky was told to come up with a gimmick for her WWE NXT debut match against Summer Rae back in 2014. Becky chose to lean into her Irish roots with a glossy green attire and tap-danced her way all around the arena.

She even poked fun at herself when Rob Gronk's dancing debut on SmackDown caught a lot of eyes:

Imagine doing a silly dance down to the ring on your debut. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 21, 2020

The hardest aspect to digest though, is the constant smile she sported. The Becky Lynch of today oozes toughness and has a rebellious streak about her, hardly ever smiling except when she's conquering her opponents in the ring. It was a long road for her, though.

Even after debuting on the main roster, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks had their legendary rivalry while Bayley was popular beyond belief among the younger fans. This meant Becky Lynch was the least relevant of the Four Horsewomen for quite a while. It did not help that few of her other attempts at reinventing herself fell flat too:

But things changed when she became the first SmackDown Women's Champion. She elevated her Twitter game to 'Savage' and became a legit badass. Becky invading RAW before Survivor Series and wrecking their women's roster even when Nia Jax broke her nose and left her face bloodied cemented her place at the top of the pecking order. And since then, she hasn't looked back.