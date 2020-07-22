5 WWE Superstars who have tried to tempt The Undertaker out of retirement

Following a 32-year career in the wrestling business, WWE legend The Undertaker all but confirmed his retirement from in-ring competition on the final episode of his WWE Network docuseries ‘Undertaker: The Last Ride’.

“The game has changed. It’s time for new guys to come up. The time just seems right. This documentary has helped me discover that and opened my eyes to the bigger picture and not judge myself as harshly these last few years.”

Given the number of WWE Superstars who have returned to the ring after retirement, it is only natural that some fans have questioned whether The Undertaker really is retired or whether he could return for one more match when WWE is allowed to welcome fans back into arenas.

The man himself clarified that, while he does not see himself competing again, he would at least listen to an offer if WWE Chairman Vince McMahon ever needs him.

“If Vince was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time would only tell there. In case of emergency, break glass, you pull out The Undertaker.”

As The Undertaker said, only time will tell if he really has retired. One thing is for sure, though, and that is that plenty of people are queuing up to face the WrestleMania icon if he ever decides to compete again.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at five WWE Superstars who have tried to tempt The Undertaker into having one more match.

#5 Elias wants to face The Undertaker

One of the most disappointing matches of The Undertaker’s legendary career came in June 2019 when he faced Goldberg at the Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia.

The first-time-ever encounter got off to a promising start, with both men hitting their trademark moves in the opening stages of the match, but things quickly went downhill when Goldberg knocked himself out after inadvertently colliding with the ring post whilst trying to execute a spear.

Following The Undertaker’s victory, many WWE fans took to social media to question why WWE booked “The Deadman” in a match with another veteran when he could have faced a younger member of the roster instead.

Well, as it turns out, The Undertaker was supposed to take on the man he confronted after WrestleMania 35, Elias, but WWE’s plans changed.

“Elias v Undertaker was set to happen in Saudi shortly after this segment. Everything about this night was electric. THINGS CHANGED. Myself and The Deadman have crossed paths multiple times since I’ve been here, and I hope it’s not the last. There is a great story to be told both on screen & behind the curtain. He’s one of the greatest to ever do it.” [Via Elias’ Instagram]

Instead of facing The Undertaker, Elias lasted until the final two in the 51-man Battle Royal before being eliminated by Mansoor.