5 WWE Superstars who are ready to get a push from Triple H

Triple H took over the reins of WWE creative not too long ago. However, the management change has been very noticeable as fans have seen many new rivalries get going in recent weeks.

Several former superstars, including Karrion Kross, Johnny Gargano, and Dakota Kai, also returned to WWE soon after Hunter took over. It shows that The Game has a different plan for the company's product going forward.

Many fans are expecting their favorite superstars to get a push in the coming months. While Vince McMahon seemingly did not see a few superstars as main eventers, Triple H may have different plans for them.

This is especially true for former NXT Superstars who have previously worked with The Game. With that said, check out the five WWE Superstars who are reportedly ready to get a push from Triple H.

#5. WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura

Triple H could back the Japanese Superstar

Shinsuke Nakamura has been one of the most underutilized talents in WWE recently. His Intercontinental Championship reign turned out to be a disappointment earlier this year. An injury to his partner Rick Boogs has also affected his run, and he has been competing in far fewer matches recently.

It's a surprise that Nakamura hasn't won a world title yet in WWE. His NXT Championship run was phenomenal, and the creative team failed to build him as a legitimate threat to Roman Reigns on the main roster.

Things could change for The Artist very soon as Triple H has always been in favor of the Japanese Superstar. Although language barriers have halted his push in the past, things could well change in the months to come.

A report by Xero News has stated that Nakamura is ready for a decent push towards the end of the year. Hunter seemingly loves him and his work, and it could lead to the star reverting to the character that made him a top draw in NXT.

"Source has told me that Shinsuke Nakamura will be getting a very decent push either towards the end of the year or early next year. Unknown what the plans are, but Nakamura will be getting a solid push under Hunter. HHH loves Nakamura and his work in and since NXT," reported Xero News.

The outlet also highlighted that the former champion allegedly wants to alter his in-ring style:

"Further to this, it is also believed that Hunter wants Shinsuke to Return to his NXT style of ring work over the coming months"

It's no secret that Nakamura is among the best wrestlers in the world. His wrestling style is different from the rest, and a world title run could help him stay on top in WWE for some time before he eventually retires.

#4. T-Bar should get a big push

GiveMeSport WWE @GiveMeSportWWE



Dominik Dijakovic was one of the best wrestlers in NXT during his time there, and Triple H might bring him back



givemesport.com/88044926-wwe-t… T-Bar's days in WWE could be numberedDominik Dijakovic was one of the best wrestlers in NXT during his time there, and Triple H might bring him back T-Bar's days in WWE could be numbered 🙏Dominik Dijakovic was one of the best wrestlers in NXT during his time there, and Triple H might bring him back 🙌givemesport.com/88044926-wwe-t…

T-Bar (known as Dominik Dijakovic in WWE NXT) was once known as a dominant force. His work in NXT set him apart from the rest of the crowd. Some of his matches against Keith Lee and Tommaso Ciampa made fans' jaws drop as he showed a mixture of speed, strength, and athleticism.

However, T-Bar hasn't been allowed to show the same on the main roster ever since he joined RETRIBUTION. He is currently working as an enhancement talent and often appears on WWE Main Event.

Vince McMahon reportedly never saw anything special in the big man. However, Triple H has had high hopes for the 35-year-old, who can lay waste to any opponent.

Recent reports have signaled a character change for T-Bar. The Wrestling Observer reported that he has impressed higher-ups and fans in recent weeks and is ready to come out with all guns blazing soon.

If that's the case, Triple H could build another big man who can take on the likes of Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, and Karrion Kross in the ring. T-Bar may not become a main event talent in the coming years, but he has the potential to put on some top matches on the big stage.

#3. Triple H could look to push Raquel Rodriguez

The women of WWE could benefit from Triple H's direction

Raquel Rodriguez has made waves with her performances after her main roster debut. She proved herself in WWE NXT and helped elevate the women's division of the brand. Many fans expected to see Rodriguez win the women's title on the main roster early in her run. However, that did not happen.

Rodriguez is among the top women in WWE who recently won the Women's Tag Team Championship with Aliyah on RAW. Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that there were big plans in store for the star. He believed that she was in line for a big push.

"They are trying to get Raquel Rodriguez over as a big star. That is one of the things that they are trying to do right now," Meltzer said.

Big Mami Cool's dominant NXT Women's Championship run prepared her for the big leagues. Triple H will likely push her to the top sooner rather than later to ensure that she doesn't suffer the same fate as Shayna Baszler.

#2. Tommaso Ciampa is one of the meanest men in WWE

Triple H handled Ciampa very well in NXT

Tommaso Ciampa recently got his first name back in WWE. That could be seen as a good sign, as Triple H may be looking to get him back to being one of the top guys in WWE.

Ciampa enjoyed a lot of success in NXT, where he was a cornerstone of the brand. His alliance with The Miz on the main roster has helped him stay prominent on the RAW brand.

A report from Fightful Select posted recently that The Blackheart is expected to get a major push and an enhanced presentation. The report also stated that fans of Ciampa may get to hear his old theme song again.

If the rumors turn out to be true, Triple H could be looking to give Ciampa a major push on RAW. He could bring back The Psycho Killer gimmick that made him a must-watch superstar in NXT.

Ciampa has the potential to put on some great matches in the ring. He's someone who can stand up to top superstars such as Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins. The creative team could look to groom him for a future world title run in the coming months.

#1. Kevin Owens deserves another title run under Triple H

Alex McCarthy @AlexMcCarthy88 Kevin Owens: "I wouldn’t be here without Triple H. That’s all that comes to it. When you say full stop, that really is it. Nobody has done more for me than Triple H in my career.



"Selfishly, I wish I would've had the chance to wrestle him and he and I talked about that before." Kevin Owens: "I wouldn’t be here without Triple H. That’s all that comes to it. When you say full stop, that really is it. Nobody has done more for me than Triple H in my career."Selfishly, I wish I would've had the chance to wrestle him and he and I talked about that before." https://t.co/rWA3BKCBIt

Kevin Owens recently pointed out that he hasn't won a title in the company in over five years. He is among the top draws in WWE, and, surprisingly, Vince McMahon didn't trust him with a title reign for such a long time.

The Prizefighter has done not much since his rivalry with Ezekiel came to a halt. Many fans believed that Owens is out injured, but Fightful Select recently reported that's not the case:

"We’ve not heard of an injury or anything of the like. Instead, we’re told that creative is being cooked up for him for plans moving forward."

Kevin Owens is among the men who are valued by Triple H. He had a great run in NXT, and his move to the main roster was fruitful early on. Hunter could look to give Owens a massive push soon.

A secondary title run for The Prizefighter will help him get back in the race for a world championship. The Game was linked on-screen with Owens during his first world title reign in WWE. It would be great to see the two work on-screen again soon.

