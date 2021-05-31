5 WWE Superstars who should turn face

As Championships change hands in the WWE, those swaps often reset the divisions on RAW and SmackDown. With heels holding both the WWE and Universal Championships, new challengers must emerge month after month.

Drew McIntyre can only challenge for the title so many times before it gets too repetitive. Roman Reigns has held the Universal Championship since last September. During his current title run, the Tribal Chief has dispatched almost every major babyface on the blue brand. He sent Daniel Bryan out of WWE (seemingly for the moment) while also defeating Cesaro and Kevin Owens.

Bianca Belair defeated Sasha Banks, Bayley and Carmella, all of whom were heels. Unless WWE debuts some new names from NXT, like Io Shirai, Santana Garrett or Mia Yim, Belair will need new challengers.

She's likely headed for another showdown with Bayley at Hell in a Cell. After that, however, the rosters of RAW and SmackDown need some new blood. Additions have been made slowly with Rick Boogz showing up on SmackDown and the return of Eva Marie. It's not enough though.

Since some change is currently needed on both shows, one way that could be achieved is through some face and heel turns. Here are five current WWE performers that should turn face.

#5 WWE turning Murphy could lead to challenging Apollo Crews

Murphy could distance himself from Rollins by reappearing as a face.

The last time we saw Murphy on SmackDown, it looked like he was back to being a lackey to Seth Rollins. Earlier this year, he had joined the Mysterios side and entered into a relationship with Aalyah Mysterio.

When Murphy popped up on SmackDown after a while, he said that they didn't care about him. He tried to ingratiate himself into the good graces of Rollins but Rollins didn't seem interested. If WWE wanted to, they could have the Messiah and the disciple reunite to go after the SmackDown Tag Team titles.

That could work, but Murphy needs a clean split from the past year and change. He's shown that he is talented enough on his own and that he can put forth fantastic matches. When he was involved in the "who attacked Roman Reigns" angle two years ago, he was starting to gain a footing in WWE.

After that angle fizzled out and he finished his storyline with Rollins, Murphy wasn't really used on SmackDown. Apollo Crews has faced some combination of Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Big E dating back to before WrestleMania 37. It's good to see so many worthy people go after the Intercontinental Championship, but they've all failed to dethrone Crews.

By turning face, Murphy could once again get a push in WWE. If they want to cap off his relationship with Rollins, Murphy could save Cesaro from another Rollins' attack. Since he'd be saving a beloved face, that would give him some footing.

He could then focus on the Intercontinental Championship. It's a shame he hasn't been on SmackDown because he's a great in-ring performer. SmackDown needs some new faces and Murphy could help fill the void.

