5 WWE Superstars who turned babyface in 2020

So far, 2020 has been quite an eventful year for WWE. Fans have seen WWE's product change completely during the pandemic era of programming. This has included the first ever WrestleMania to take place without a crowd, and the introduction of the WWE ThunderDome.

Also, many titles have changed hands in 2020. The WWE Universe saw Bayley finally drop the SmackDown Women's Championship after a record-breaking reign, while Drew McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36.

As well as this, audiences saw the introduction of cinematic matches in WWE. The Boneyard Match between AJ Styles and The Undertaker and the FireFly Funhouse match were both well received by fans.

Throughout every year in WWE, fans see performers turn from a babyface to a heel, and vice versa. Here are five WWE Superstars who turned babyface in 2020.

#5 WWE RAW's Mandy Rose

Up until 2020, Mandy Rose was known to be part of Absolution, and later Fire and Desire with Sonya Deville. Throughout her WWE career, Rose had portrayed a heel, but this all began to change towards the end of 2019.

Rose started getting involved with Otis, who at the time was also one-half of a tag team. A relationship blossomed between the pair, only for Sonya Deville and Dolph Ziggler to sabotage their Valentine's Day date.

When this was revealed to Mandy Rose, she sided with Otis and began a rivalry with Deville. Throughout her relationship with Otis, Mandy Rose began to turn into a more friendly and warm babyface, whereas Deville became a manic and twisted heel.

The pair had an intense rivalry, which ramped up even further when Deville attacked Rose and hacked off chunks of her hair in a backstage segment. This set up a match between the two at SummerSlam.

Inititally, it was supposed to be a Hair vs. Hair match, but it was later turned in a Loser Leaves Town match, which Deville lost.

Rose is doing well as a babyface, and is now part of the RAW roster in a tag team with Dana Brooke. She was one of the only women on RAW who appeared to object to Nia Jax's bullying of Lana, as she continues her run as a babyface on the red brand of WWE.