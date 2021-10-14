5 WWE Superstars who are undefeated in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has become an important destination for WWE Superstars to showcase their potential since 2018.

Events like The Greatest Royal Rumble, Crown Jewel and Super ShowDown have divided the opinions of the WWE Universe. However, the performances put on by the wrestlers themselves have entertained fans not only in Riyadh, but all across the world. The destination has also been a good money spinner for Vince McMahon's promotion.

With Crown Jewel 2021 just around the corner, WWE is set to put on another show of epic proportions. The biggest draw on the card is the Universal Championship match pinning two of the biggest names in the business - Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. With Paul Heyman's loyalties smack bang in the middle of it all, this promises to be a barnburner.

The Beast Incarnate holds a much envied record of being undefeated in this country which serves as the basis for the topic of this article. Here's a look at five WWE Superstars who are undefeated in Saudi Arabia:

#5 WWE Superstar - Brock Lesnar

TheWrap @TheWrap #WWEGRR goo.gl/bQsam5 WWE 'Greatest Royal Rumble': Watch Roman Reigns Spear Brock Lesnar Through a Steel Cage Wall (Video) #UniversalTitle WWE 'Greatest Royal Rumble': Watch Roman Reigns Spear Brock Lesnar Through a Steel Cage Wall (Video)#UniversalTitle #WWEGRR goo.gl/bQsam5 https://t.co/eW70qoGroa

Brock Lesnar has competed in four contests in Saudi Arabia, and won all of them.

The Beast Incarnate got the better of Roman Reigns in a Steel Cage Match in 2018 at The Greatest Royal Rumble to retain his Universal Title. The same year, at Crown Jewel, he beat Braun Strowman for the vacant Universal Championship.

At Crown Jewel 2019, Brock made Cain Velasquez submit to the Kimura Lock and at Super ShowDown 2020, he destroyed Ricochet in a contest that lasted exactly a minute and a half.

With such a stellar record in Saudi Arabia, Lesnar certainly seems unstoppable as he faces The Tribal Chief again in just over a week's time. The roles have been reversed this time as Lesnar challenges the undisputed reign of Roman Reigns as Universal Champion. A contest that will surely keep the WWE Universe on the edge of their seats.

Edited by Arjun