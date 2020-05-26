5 WWE Superstars who unexpectedly got a push this year

WWE has unexpectedly pushed several Superstars this year.

2020 has been a weird year for WWE, as it has been for the entire planet. After a smooth start, the coronavirus pandemic halted the company's momentum heading into WrestleMania. And while WWE has done its best to entertain the fans with empty arena shows, the year has not gone to plan.

The by-product of this has led to some unexpected happenings on the creative side of WWE, with various Superstars stepping up in these trying times. While some of them were on the upward trail before things changed, the current circumstances have seen some unexpected names get pushed on RAW and SmackDown.

Whether it was the result of a last-minute scramble for a WrestleMania replacement or at the request of a popular name, these Superstars were not expected to get pushed as they have, just a few months ago.

Here are five WWE Superstars who unexpectedly got a push this year.

#5 Austin Theory

An abrupt, but effective call-up.

As WrestleMania approached, WWE booked Andrade and Angel Garza to challenge the Street Profits for the RAW Tag Team Championships. That same week, Austin Theory lost to Tyler Breeze on NXT. However, following an injury to the former United States Champion, Theory would replace him in the 'Mania match.

He ended up staying as a part of Zelina Vega's stable on RAW following his unexpected WrestleMania debut, even after Andrade returned. The 22-year-old remains on the main roster despite being kicked out of the group, after joining forces with Seth Rollins and Murphy.

Austin Theory could have gone straight back to NXT after replacing Andrade at WrestleMania, but he is now playing a prominent role on the Red brand. This is as big a push somebody with Theory's age and experience would get in WWE, especially with it being completely out of the blue.

Garza also received a sudden push in WWE but Theory is much rawer as a talent, making his rise to prominence much more surprising.