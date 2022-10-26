5 WWE Superstars who could use a character change like Nikki Cross

A surprising character change happened during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, where WWE Superstar Nikki Cross returned and abandoned her Almost Super Hero persona. Before the switch, fans saw her alongside Doudrop as a tag team, though the breakup vibes between them could be felt big time.

Over the years, the WWE universe has witnessed numerous character changes among the company’s superstars. One of the reasons for such a move is to prolong their careers and for their characters to evolve on their journey across Titanland. It’s like the company is testing the waters on these gimmick changes and whether they will be well-received by fans.

WWE legend and Hall of Famer The Undertaker did not solely dwell on his Deadman character throughout his career. He too has undergone several changes during his stay in the WWE, one of which was when he was repackaged with a biker gimmick in the late 90s.

Indeed, WWE is heading in a new direction under Triple H's leadership and we’ll likely be seeing a lot more of these character changes within the main roster. Here are five superstars that are likely to be repackaged soon.

#1. T-Bar/Dominik Dijakovic

Dominik Dijakovic and Mace (Image via WWE)

Let’s kick things off with the pretty obvious – Dominik Dijakovic. NXT fans are well aware by now of the vignette teaser at this year’s Halloween Havoc where the mask he wore as RETRIBUTION’s T-Bar can be seen being burnt.

It’s clear that WWE is prepping for his in-ring return, but it is yet to be seen how he will be repackaged by the company. Dijakovic wiped clean his Twitter account, leaving only a single tweet that may well seem to be in response to the tease.

#2. Lacey Evans

Lacey Evans was out of action in WWE for over a year due to her pregnancy until her return in April 2022. However, the Sassy Southern Bell gimmick was dropped and she was reintroduced as a determined marine. Since then, her character has switched from heel to face and back to being heel again.

With that in mind, wrestling critics have called out the company regarding how Evans was booked. Jim Cornette took notice and talked about it on his wrestling podcast a few weeks back, even musing as to who Evans might have angered inside the company that resulted in such a booking.

Evans, in the past few weeks, has been posting risqué updates on her social media accounts. In line with this, there was this post on both her Instagram and Twitter account trolling fans with a racy photo suggesting that she had created an account on OnlyFans. WWE even tweeted the image in question alongside Maxxine Dupri.

Could this social media post by Evans be a hint that she will be reintroduced anew? We shall soon see.

#3. Doudrop

Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. (Image via WWE)

Over a year ago, former WWE Superstar Eva Marie introduced Doudrop as her protégé. Some fans back then deemed the name a rather strange one since she was known to be Piper Niven during her stint in the NXT. But Doudrop pointed out that she was already used to it, adding that such a moniker had grown into her in-ring persona.

In a recent interview with ITR's Alex McCarthy, she revealed that there have been talks about a name change now that Triple H is at the helm. Doudrop went on to say that Triple H is pretty much attuned to her pitches and with the way things are going inside the company, it looks like she too will soon get the switch just like Nikki Cross.

#4. Alexa Bliss

Like Nikki Cross, Alexa Bliss is also a former Women's Champion and one of the company's top performers, though some fans are finding it difficult to get behind her face turn.

However, her recent Instagram post made fans wonder if she’s hinting at abandoning her current goody two-shoes gimmick.

The post shows a throwback selfie where she is sporting a dark eyeshadow alongside the caption, “Welcome to my nightmare…I think you’re gonna like it here.” This gained a lot of traction among fans, as if they were telling Little Miss Bliss that they do miss that other side of her.

It’s also worth noting that Bray Wyatt is officially in and we all know that they still have unfinished business to settle after Bliss betrayed The Fiend at WrestleMania 37.

#5. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso

Sami Zayn and Jey Uso (Image via WWE)

While it's true that changing Jey Uso’s character right now wouldn't make sense considering WWE is doing an awesome job with The Bloodline saga, the turmoil within the family is undeniable. That said, it’s just a matter of time before Jey reaches his tipping point and does something to displease The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.

Jey is the hot-headed half of The Usos, and this is evident every time the Honorary Uce Sami Zayn is being favored by the formidable group. Jey obviously has his reasons for having strong sentiments towards Zayn, thinking that the latter is a suckup to The Tribal Chief.

Reigns realizes that as well, but the Head of the Table is going to use Zayn, though Jey isn’t having any of it. Fans are now curious about how the company's new creative will intertwine this storyline and how long Jey can hold it in.

