×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 WWE Superstars Vince McMahon Could Push If Brock Lesnar Leaves Monday Night Raw

Abid Khan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.57K   //    24 Mar 2019, 20:33 IST

Is Brock going to SmackDown Live?
Is Brock going to SmackDown Live?

Widely hailed as one of the biggest entertainers in the world of sports entertainment, Brock Lesnar is successfully continuing his reign of terror on Monday Night Raw.

Whilst The Beast Incarnate remains sidelined from most of the angles transpiring on a weekly basis, he still remains a valuable asset to Vince McMahon's billion dollar company.

The Universal Champion has headlined multiple pay-per-views ever since he broke The Undertaker's undefeated streak at WrestleMania and continues to dominate the likes of Roman Reigns, A.J. Styles, Daniel Bryan, and Braun Strowman.

Since this is the WrestleMania season, there's a lot of conjectures surrounding Brock's contractual status with the WWE and whether he would be willing to continue with the promotion.

Despite his UFC commitments, there's a genuine possibility that Vince would be willing to do absolutely anything to secure his services for another year.

Furthermore, there are significant speculations that are suggesting that the Mayor of Suplex City may jump ship to SmackDown Live after dropping the Universal Championship to Seth Rollins.

Having already locked down a deal with FOX Sports for the blue brand, it's understandable why Vince would be wanting his Universal Champion to compete on Tuesday nights.

It's undeniable that Brock leaving Monday Night Raw could prove to be a big blow for the red brand, but the company could be looking to push other superstars who are still trying to find their way to the top.

So, without further ado, let's dive deep and predict the 5 WWE Superstars Vince McMahon could push if Brock Lesnar leaves Monday Night Raw.

Advertisement

#1 Becky Lynch as the Raw Women's Champion

Will Becky rise to the top?
Will Becky rise to the top?

With Brock Lesnar possibly leaving Monday Night Raw, the company would be definitely open to propel some of their active performers on the main roster.

Judging by the talent the company possesses, none of them have been as entertaining as Becky Lynch. The former SmackDown Women's Champion has taken the wrestling world by storm and is all set to fight for her dream in the main event of WrestleMania 35.

Since she will be slugging it out with Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair, there's no way she wouldn't be walking out of New Jersey as your new Raw Women's Champion.

Furthermore, she is also the biggest merchandise seller in the entire company. Thus, it makes her the deserving candidate to be pushed to the top once Brock Lesnar leaves the red brand.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Shield WWE New Day Brock Lesnar Vince McMahon
Abid Khan
ANALYST
get busy living or get busy dying.
10 Shocking Twists WWE Could Be Planning To Take WrestleMania 35 By Storm
RELATED STORY
10 ways WWE could make the new era a success 
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest Shockers Vince McMahon Could Be Planning For Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
WWE Fantasy Booking: Predicting How Triple H Would Book WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Five Things WWE Needs To Stop Doing
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Superstars Vince McMahon never pushes at WrestleMania and 2 that he does
RELATED STORY
5 big shocks that could take Monday Night Raw by storm tonight
RELATED STORY
4 Biggest Things WWE Secretly Told Us On Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons Why Vince McMahon Is Bringing Roman Reigns Back On Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars Vince McMahon should interact with on RAW
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us