5 WWE Superstars Vince McMahon Could Push If Brock Lesnar Leaves Monday Night Raw

Is Brock going to SmackDown Live?

Widely hailed as one of the biggest entertainers in the world of sports entertainment, Brock Lesnar is successfully continuing his reign of terror on Monday Night Raw.

Whilst The Beast Incarnate remains sidelined from most of the angles transpiring on a weekly basis, he still remains a valuable asset to Vince McMahon's billion dollar company.

The Universal Champion has headlined multiple pay-per-views ever since he broke The Undertaker's undefeated streak at WrestleMania and continues to dominate the likes of Roman Reigns, A.J. Styles, Daniel Bryan, and Braun Strowman.

Since this is the WrestleMania season, there's a lot of conjectures surrounding Brock's contractual status with the WWE and whether he would be willing to continue with the promotion.

Despite his UFC commitments, there's a genuine possibility that Vince would be willing to do absolutely anything to secure his services for another year.

Furthermore, there are significant speculations that are suggesting that the Mayor of Suplex City may jump ship to SmackDown Live after dropping the Universal Championship to Seth Rollins.

Having already locked down a deal with FOX Sports for the blue brand, it's understandable why Vince would be wanting his Universal Champion to compete on Tuesday nights.

It's undeniable that Brock leaving Monday Night Raw could prove to be a big blow for the red brand, but the company could be looking to push other superstars who are still trying to find their way to the top.

So, without further ado, let's dive deep and predict the 5 WWE Superstars Vince McMahon could push if Brock Lesnar leaves Monday Night Raw.

#1 Becky Lynch as the Raw Women's Champion

Will Becky rise to the top?

With Brock Lesnar possibly leaving Monday Night Raw, the company would be definitely open to propel some of their active performers on the main roster.

Judging by the talent the company possesses, none of them have been as entertaining as Becky Lynch. The former SmackDown Women's Champion has taken the wrestling world by storm and is all set to fight for her dream in the main event of WrestleMania 35.

Since she will be slugging it out with Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair, there's no way she wouldn't be walking out of New Jersey as your new Raw Women's Champion.

Furthermore, she is also the biggest merchandise seller in the entire company. Thus, it makes her the deserving candidate to be pushed to the top once Brock Lesnar leaves the red brand.

