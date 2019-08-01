5 WWE Superstars Vince McMahon has been furious with backstage in 2019

Many Superstars in WWE today have felt the wrath of the Chairman of the Board.

Vince McMahon is the head honcho of WWE for a reason. For decades, McMahon has dominated the world of Sports Entertainment, helping transform his father's company from just one of several promotions to the biggest wrestling company in the world.

But for all the success McMahon has had both in and out of the ring, there have been some Superstars who have rubbed the boss up the wrong way. Whether deliberate or accidental, there have been some wrestlers in the past who have wrong the boss and suffered the consequences. And this pattern has even continued in 2019.

Here are five WWE Superstars that have enraged Vince McMahon backstage in 2019.

#5: Sasha Banks

Banks hasn't been seen in WWE since losing the Women's Tag Titles with Bayley to The IIconics.

Sasha Banks' 2019 has been an interesting time to say the least. After capturing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships with Bayley at Elimination Chamber, the pair lost the titles at WrestleMania with the Boss reportedly having an incident backstage at the show of shows.

Though we still don't know what exactly happened, Banks would continue to make headlines for the wrong reasons, being just one of many WWE Superstars who showed their support for rival promotion AEW when the company hosted their Double or Nothing event. Unsurprisingly, Vince McMahon reportedly furious with those who tweeted support, a long list that includes everyone from Peyton Royce to Luke Gallows to Big E to Matt Hardy.

Whilst Banks wasn't the only person who shared their support for All Elite Wrestling, her tumultuous 2019 which has seen WWE and the Boss herself receive some negative press certainly won't have gone down well with the Chairman of the board.

