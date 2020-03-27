5 WWE Superstars Vince McMahon has reportedly given up on

There's no denying in the fact that Vince McMahon is an unpredictable man.

But will these stars be able to overcome his mood swings?

Saurav Chaudhary FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Is Ricochet still in Vince's good books?

The career of WWE stars skyrocket when they have the support of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. However, having the CEO of WWE in your corner doesn't mean that he can't change his opinion about you sooner or later.

Over the years, we've heard the stories about how quickly Vince changes his mind when it comes to pushing or giving up on stars.

Therefore, today we're going to take a look at current WWE stars who had the support of Vince - but not for long.

With that being said, let's get started and see which WWE star Vince McMahon has reportedly given up on.

#5 Ricochet

The One and Only

After Ricochet made his debut on the main roster, he was reportedly set to receive a push soon. He even won the United States Championship from Samoa Joe at Stomping Grounds but lost it to AJ Styles just three weeks later.

Ricochet was rising fast in WWE, but after getting squashed at the hands of Brock Lesnar at Super ShowDown PPV, Ricochet is reported to be done.

As per the latest report, Vince McMahon has given up on Ricochet as he doesn't see the latter as anything more than just a high-flying superstar who has a "wow-factor" move set.

Also, according to the WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T, Ricochet's back to back losses is ultimately good for him. This way, he'd get some learning lessons to develop the character and then, he's good to receive a push.

Advertisement

That said, if that's the case, then suffering back to back losses would do him more harm than good since the fans may not buy into him as a big star again.

Besides, there is more than one way to develop the character, and losing consecutive matches isn't the appropriate one.

1 / 5 NEXT