7 Wrestlers that refused to work with WWE

Who are these seven wrestlers that refused to work with WWE?

WWE is the world's biggest wrestling company, but not every wrestler wants to work for it. Some leading names in the wrestling business have been offered an opportunity to work for WWE over the last few years, but have turned down the offers and by many standards, may have indeed made the right decision.

It's never easy to turn down the kind of money that Vince McMahon can offer, especially for wrestlers who are considered top talent all over the world, but be it for the want of creative freedom, wanting to avoid WWE's insane travel schedule, being worried about having their wrestling style limited or a litany of other reasons, these 7 men have refused to work for Vince McMahon's WWE.

#7 Zack Sabre Jr.

Zack Sabre Jr during the Cruiserweight Classic

Zack Sabre Jr. was one of the participants in the Cruseirweight Classic tournament that WWE held on the WWE Network in the summer of 2016. He did well for himself, advancing to the semifinals where he fell to the eventual runner-up, Gran Metalik. Although he had the potential to win the tournament, Zack refused to sign a contract with WWE, which reportedly kept him from proceeding to the finals, where he would have presumaby taken on another man who will be seen on this list, Kota Ibushi.

According to a report, Zack was also later approached by WWE to be part of the tournament that would crown the first-ever United Kingdom Champion, but turned that offer down as well. The money wasn't good enough, and he also had "other goals" for 2017. Less that 2 months later, he made his New Japan Pro Wrestling debut, where he defeated Katsuyori Shibata to win the RevPro British Heavyweight Championship at the company's 45th Anniversary show.

He was aided by members of the Suzuki-Gun faction, a group that took New Japan by storm. 2 years later, he is still a member of the group and has been under the expert tutelage of the legendary Minoru Suzuki and holds wins over men such as Tetsuya Naito, Will Ospreay, and Kazuchika Okada, just to name a few.

#6 Marty Scurll

Marty Scrull is a decorated champion across the world.

Marty Scurll has become a breakout star over the last few years, wrestling all over the United States, United Kingdom, and Japan. Some of his biggest accomplishments include winning the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship and defending it inside the Tokyo Dome and being an integral member of the Bullet Club.

He recently had a chance to work with WWE, being offered a deal along with his friends Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, but all men turned WWE down. Three of them wound up creating the new promoton All Elite Wrestling, Marty declined and signed a massive multi-year deal with Ring of Honor, which includes being the head of creative -- obviously much more power than he would have had with WWE, and probably AEW as well.

