5 WWE Superstars WALTER could target when he returns to NXT

Imperium has been one of the top factions in all of WWE for some time now. Led by the mighty WALTER, the faction comprises Marcel Barthel, Fabian Aichner, and Alexander Wolfe. NXT and NXT UK have both played hosts to the rivalries and matches involving the faction since May 2019.

NXT’s premier faction, Undisputed ERA, imploded not too long ago after Adam Cole betrayed his brothers. Now that Undisputed ERA is out of the way, it is time for WALTER and his men to march ahead and become the top faction in NXT.

Vignettes for Imperium’s return to NXT have aired over the past few weeks, and members of the faction made their presence felt during last week’s episode of the show. However, WALTER was missing during the broadcast and could make a major statement upon his return.

WALTER is one of the hardest-hitting men in WWE, and he could return to target a few WWE and NXT Superstars upon his return. Since many men have a history with WALTER or are looking to face him in the ring, let’s take a look at five Superstars who The Ring General could target upon his return.

#5 Tommaso Ciampa could set his sights on WWE NXT UK Champion WALTER

One of the Dream matches that I’d love to see on NXT is Walter vs Tommaso Ciampa. imagine the incredible match these 2 incredible wrestlers could have? If Walter vs Bate can steal the show I’m sure so could a Walter vs Ciampa match pic.twitter.com/OxR1cVKoW9 — keenan fisher (@keenanfisher13) October 27, 2019

Last week on WWE NXT, Imperium arrived on stage during a match between the teams of Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch, and Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher. While Thatcher and Ciampa nearly had the match in the bag, the distraction allowed the NXT Tag Team Champions to capitalize and pick up the victory.

Timothy Thatcher wasn’t too happy with the outcome of the match and wanted to know why Ciampa missed a tag from him. Later in the night, Ciampa told the reporter backstage that Imperium was in Thatcher’s past and should not bother him now.

However, that could very well change in the coming weeks. Imperium could continue to stalk Ciampa and Thatcher until WALTER shows up on NXT. The WWE Universe can then watch WALTER target and take out Ciampa just to gain access to Thatcher in the weeks to come.

Fans could get a good rivalry on NXT between Ciampa and WALTER and the NXT UK Championship could also be put on the line during the contests.

Not only will the rivalry help WALTER and his title, but it will also help the former NXT Champion gain more prominence and get some good matches. Since Ciampa is someone who can have good rivalries at the top, WWE can rely on him to have a good rivalry against WALTER soon.

