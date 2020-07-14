5 WWE Superstars who had to wear an eye patch (and the reasons why)

Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins are set to compete in one of the most bizarre matches in WWE history at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.

The rivalry between the two men has revolved around Rollins piercing the right eye of Mysterio by sending him eye-first into the corner of the steel steps on a May 2020 episode of WWE RAW.

Since then, “The Monday Night Messiah” has threatened to inflict the same punishment on other people in WWE, including Humberto Carrillo and Mysterio’s son Dominik.

After teaming with Kevin Owens to defeat Rollins and Murphy on RAW, Mysterio announced that he has chosen to face Rollins in an Eye for an Eye match at Extreme Rules. As per the stipulation, the match will end when the winner has extracted an eye from their opponent.

Owens has already sent a warning to Rollins by jokingly handing him an eye patch on the Extreme Rules go-home episode of RAW, but did you know that several WWE Superstars have already donned an eye patch in the past?

In this article, let’s count down five WWE Superstars who wore eye patches due to injuries.

#5 WWE SmackDown Superstar Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy briefly wore an eye patch on WWE SmackDown

On the July 3, 2009 episode of WWE SmackDown, CM Punk attempted to make a tag to Jeff Hardy but the three-time WWE World Champion jumped off the ring apron and began rolling around on the outside of the ring while clutching his right eye.

Moments later, Edge and Chris Jericho picked up a tag team victory over the two WWE World Heavyweight Championship rivals, with “The Rated-R Superstar” pinning Punk after a spear. SmackDown then came to an end with Hardy and Punk both selling eye injuries.

The following week, Hardy wore an eye patch in the opening segment on SmackDown. He admitted that he faked the injury because he felt that Punk’s own eye injury, which he sustained earlier in the tag team match, was not legitimate.

Hardy accused the then-WWE World Heavyweight Champion of faking injuries to forfeit matches, and he removed his eye patch and revealed that his vision was absolutely fine.

Kane went on to win a one-on-one match against Hardy, courtesy of a distraction from Punk, and the eye patch was never seen again.

Thankfully, like Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins, this was only a storyline injury, but the same cannot be said for some of the other Superstars in this list…