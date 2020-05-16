5 WWE Superstars who went too far on social media

Becky Lynch and CM Punk

The advent of social media has been a blessing for the pro-wrestling industry, as wrestlers now have a major platform to advance their feuds, in addition to weekly TV. Over the past decade or so, fans have witnessed WWE Superstars using Twitter to kick off a new feud, react to a segment or a match that took place mere minutes ago, or simply take shots at their opponents.

As a lifelong fan, my first exposure to this practice was way back in 2011, when CM Punk had won the WWE title at Money In The Bank. Punk left the company in the storyline and posted a tweet featuring the WWE title, that was kept inside a refrigerator. This article won't be looking at wholesome tweets, or posts taking slight jibes at Superstars.

In the following slideshow, we'll take a look at a bunch of social media controversies surrounding WWE Superstars, who went too far with their tweets or Instagram posts.

#5 CM Punk attacks The Miz and WWE

Punk and The Miz

Back in January, The Miz made an appearance on WWE Backstage. The show's analyst, CM Punk was not featured on this particular episode. At the end of the show, The Miz had something to say to the fans. He ended up taking a slight jibe at Punk while doing so.

"Oh yeah, we are now done with WWE Backstage. They're taking the microphones off of me, it was great, it was amazing. I feel like this was the best WWE Backstage ever. Name one that was better. Sorry, sorry I didn't change the culture, my bad, my bad."

This didn't sit well with the former WWE Champion. Punk posted a tweet in response, taking a shot at The Miz, as well as WWE's association with Saudi Arabia. Punk also dubbed The Miz as a 'dork'. He soon realized that he had gone too far in the heat of the moment, and deleted the tweet.