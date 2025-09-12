5 WWE Superstars who are in desperate need of a booking change

Ever since Triple H took over the creative duties of WWE's main roster, fans have seen a shift in the product. The Game's mantra of doing what's best for business has worked well, producing captivating television week after week.Many superstars, who did not thrive under the previous regime, have flourished with Triple H in charge. However, that statement is not true for everyone, as there are some who seem to be struggling to find a proper creative direction.Even though they possess all the necessary skills and talent, their presentation has arguably not reflected that. That said, let's look at five WWE Superstars who are in desperate need of a booking change:#5. Jade CargillWhen Jade Cargill moved to WWE from AEW, there was a lot of buzz around her. Given her striking look, presence, and charisma, she seemed to be tailor-made for the Stamford-based company. The Storm enjoyed a fair share of success initially, winning the Women's Tag Team Championship twice with Bianca Belair.However, she has not been able to maintain that momentum. After failing to capture the WWE Women's Championship from Tiffany Stratton at SummerSlam, Cargill has another opportunity lined up on this week's SmackDown. While she is in the title picture, fans don't seem to be behind Jade, as her babyface character has lacked substance.Therefore, a potential heel turn could work wonders for The Storm. Another setback this Friday could serve as the perfect motivation for Cargill to turn to the dark side for the first time in the global juggernaut.#4. Carmelo HayesAfter a highly successful stint in NXT, fans expected Carmelo Hayes to do the same on the main roster. However, that hasn't been the case thus far. The 31-year-old has been lost in the shuffle, unable to find a solid creative direction. Fans are firmly behind Melo, believing that he should be a bigger star and receive more opportunities.The former NXT Champion is currently part of a tag team with The Miz, dubbed 'Melo Don't Miz.' Even though The A-Lister is a veteran in his own right, teaming with him hasn't exactly been fruitful for Carmelo. Given his strong in-ring ability and undeniable charisma, the 31-year-old could be a major player in the company for years to come, provided he is given the right direction.#3. WWE Women's United States Champion GiuliaAfter a short but successful tenure in NXT, Giulia moved to the main roster after WrestleMania 41. Now on SmackDown, she currently reigns as the Women's United States Champion. However, despite holding a title, the Japanese star has not been prominently featured on television.The Beautiful Madness is currently accompanied by Kiana James, who serves as Giulia's official representative. Fans expected the 31-year-old to be booked as a dominant champion, but the Triple H-led creative team has taken a different approach, which hasn't connected with the WWE Universe, leaving her in dire need of a change.#2. PentaPenta's inclusion in the list might come as a surprise, as the luchador is hardly ever absent from Monday Night RAW. Even though his popularity among fans remains intact, the same cannot be said about his momentum.One could argue that Penta's ceiling is much higher than the upper midcard scene, which is where he seems to be stuck at the moment. Considering that his presentation is top-notch, Cero Miedo could use a change in his booking to reach the next level in WWE.#1. Jacob FatuAfter debuting in WWE last year, it didn't take long for Jacob Fatu to captivate the audience with his distinctive personality and unmatched intensity. As a part of the new Bloodline, The Samoan Werewolf easily outshone his then-stablemates. After splitting from Solo Sikoa and Co., fans were excited to see Fatu cement his place as a main-event star.However, his babyface run has failed to live up to the hype. Given his talent, the sky is the limit for The Samoan Werewolf. To fully utilize his potential, WWE must give Fatu a more promising creative direction.