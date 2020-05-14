5 WWE Superstars who are surprisingly directionless right now

Remember when AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura feuded with each other

With such a talented roster at hand, WWE has had the opportunity of telling us some truly incredible stories over the years. Be it personal feuds, rivalries between friends, or even downright animosity between two rising Superstars, we've seen the company give a significant direction to its best performers.

How big a name or talent a WWE Superstar is generally has a bearing on the nature of feuds they are involved in. However, several times, we've seen even the biggest of draws in WWE lacking a sense of purpose.

There are several top Superstars and champions who are also surprisingly lacking a direction right now. Let us look at five such names.

#5 Shinsuke Nakamura

They should repackage Shinsuke Nakamura as the dominant force he was supposed to be, starting with the Intercontinental championship as a stepping stone to the WWE Championship pic.twitter.com/40yUTtErhR — Blake Parker (@bptml7) May 13, 2020

Only until a few months back, Shinsuke Nakamura was a definitive heel in WWE who held the Intercontinental Championship. He did not have a lot of meaningful defenses ever since he won the title from Finn Balor, but The King of Strong Style has seen his stock plummet even further since he lost the Intercontinental title to Braun Strowman.

Ever since Sami Zayn emerged as the IC Champion at Extreme Rules, Nakamura has been reduced to the role of a lackey for Zayn alongside Cesaro in a unit named as The Artist Collective.

Zayn has been absent from WWE TV since WrestleMania and is even going to relinquish his title. However, Nakamura still remains paired with Cesaro. The two again played second fiddle to King Corbin in recent weeks on SmackDown.

Now anyone who has seen Shinsuke Nakamura perform during his heyday knows exactly what he's capable of. He deserves to be in title pictures and challenging the top Superstars on any brand of WWE. Yet, he continues to do the dirty work without much sense of what the future holds for him.