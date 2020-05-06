5 WWE Superstars who can confront Edge when he returns to RAW next week

Edge

Edge is set to return to Monday Night RAW a lot sooner than expected. Given Edge's part-time status, the assumption for most fans was that the next time we see him, it'll likely have only been in the summer.

It was certainly a fair assumption and Edge would always be a big marquee name to draw viewers for SummerSlam. However, on the RAW before Money in the Bank 2020, WWE revealed that both Edge and Randy Orton will be returning to RAW just one night after Money in the Bank 2020.

While it seems to indicate that the two former tag team partners will go up against each other again, we would like to think that Edge and Randy Orton will be starting new rivalries. For a Superstar like Edge, it would be a lot more exciting to see him face opponents he never has before.

So let's take a look at five Superstars who can confront him on RAW.

#5. Samoa Joe confronts Edge

Samoa Joe on commentary

We're curious as to why Samoa Joe is back in his commentary role. He's been fairly inactive since February after reportedly suffering another concussion, which ended his alliance with Kevin Owens in his battle against Seth Rollins, Murphy, and The AoP.

He was in the commentary booth at the end of the year when AoP attacked him, bringing him back to the ring. Inevitably, he will get back to the ring because he's simply too good to sit on the desk while he's healthy.

If he is healthy, then it would be great to see him get off the commentary booth and confront Edge while he's out. The two have never crossed paths before and it would be a big dream match being teased if the confrontation happens. Joe vs Edge would be an incredible program to get The Rated-R Superstar back in the mix.