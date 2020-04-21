5 WWE Superstars who can confront Triple H on his 25th-anniversary appearance on SmackDown

Triple H before hammering the last nail in the coffin of Batista's career

Triple H is set to appear on SmackDown this Friday Night to celebrate his 25th anniversary. It's not often in WWE that we get to see 25th-anniversary specials, with the last two memorable ones being RAW 25 in 2018 and The Undertaker's 25th-anniversary appearance at Survivor Series 2015.

Triple H is behind The Undertaker in this regard, but it's a great company to have. He's also behind The Deadman in terms of overall WrestleMania appearances - three of which saw the two face each other (WrestleMania X7, WrestleMania 27, and WrestleMania 28).

Triple H has taken a backseat in terms of his in-ring career in the last 8-9 years. He transitioned into a part-timer and has done well in that role, generally returning to perform at WrestleMania, Saudi Arabia shows, and on certain occasions, PPVs such as Survivor Series and SummerSlam.

He's been vocal about his intention to step back and let the younger generation shine - which sums up his incredible work with NXT in the last decade. This list focuses on his upcoming appearance on SmackDown, and we look at five superstars who can confront him to possibly set up a feud.

#5. King Corbin

King Corbin has been on a slump lately

King Corbin is a superstar who fans love to hate. However, he hasn't reached the level that WWE may have hoped him to when he debuted in 2016. He's been on a downward slump of late, losing to Elias at WrestleMania after losing to Roman Reigns in a long feud.

He's a superstar who we can see confronting Triple H, taking the role of the heel who gets beaten down by The Game on his anniversary appearance. It wouldn't be anything more than a one-off.