5 WWE Superstars who could be Roman Reigns' mystery partner on Raw

Shane McMahon will choose Roman Reigns' tag team partner

Roman Reigns will join forces with The Undertaker for the first time on WWE television when the former rivals face Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre in a No Holds Barred tag team match at Extreme Rules on July 14.

Six days before the pay-per-view, WWE has announced that Reigns will team up with an unknown partner to face his upcoming opponents on the July 8 go-home episode of Monday Night Raw.

Interestingly, “The Big Dog” will not be allowed to select his own tag partner. Instead, it has been confirmed that McMahon will be the one who chooses the former Shield member’s new 'ally', while The Undertaker will be banned from Extreme Rules if he interferes.

With those one-sided stipulations in place, let’s take a look at five people who could potentially team up with Reigns on the final episode of Raw before Extreme Rules.

#5 Elias

Would Elias be an underwhelming choice as Roman Reigns’ partner? Most definitely, but it would also make the most sense from a storyline perspective if Shane McMahon chose WWE’s resident guitarist – one of his few allies – to team with Reigns.

If “The Best In The World” does decide to select Elias, the tag team match would essentially become a 3-on-1 handicap match, with the added stipulation that Reigns’ Extreme Rules partner will not be allowed to help him, at least not in person.

However, knowing how The Undertaker has caused distractions in the past, with help from eerie messages on the big screen, as well as lightning bolts against the turnbuckles, perhaps “The Deadman” could still make his presence felt without even making a live in-ring appearance.

It is also worth remembering that WWE is yet to follow-up on The Undertaker and Elias’ interaction on the post-WrestleMania 35 episode of Raw, so the next natural progression in this storyline could be for “The Living Truth” to get involved.

