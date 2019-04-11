5 WWE Superstars who could be the next Paul Heyman Guy

Who could be the next Paul Heyman Guy?

Paul Heyman is one of the best things that has happened to the world of pro wrestling and WWE. His understanding of the business is unparalleled. But if there's anything that can be considered as an even better quality of Heyman, it would be his mic skills.

Paul Heyman is one of the best talkers in the history of WWE. He is so incredible on the mic, that he can sway the masses on his side just by his words.

Currently serving as the on-screen advocate/manager of the former Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar, Heyman has been an integral part of WWE for a long time.

With the reports of Lesnar jumping ships to UFC soon, WWE would definitely want to keep Heyman on-screen just due to his sheer brilliance in entertaining the crowd. But how could they do it? Simple, give him a new Paul Heyman guy. There are a lot of superstars in the current roster who desperately need someone like Heyman to reach to the top.

In this article, let's take a look at the 5 WWE Superstars who could be the next Paul Heyman guy. Who do you think needs him the most? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.

#5 Braun Strowman

Did WWE miss a trick with The Monster Among Men?

Braun Strowman made his main roster debut in August 2015 as the newest member of The Wyatt Family. In first glance, his monstrous appearance was scary and something which made him stand out.

After the Brand split in 2016, Strowman has transformed into a singles star, having feuds with the likes of Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Sami Zayn, etc. Even after being so over with the fans, Strowman has been unable to break the glass ceiling and become a huge star.

One of the main reasons for this could be his limited mic skills. While Strowman is surely not very bad on the mic, but having a mouthpiece, a manager could have helped him build his feuds nicely and get fans interested in them.

All this could change very soon if WWE makes him the next Paul Heyman guy. We all know that Heyman is a master of promo-cutting and mic skills, and the way he could sell Strowman to the audience is unmatched. This pairing could be very similar to the one he has right now with The Beast, Brock Lesnar.

In my opinion, WWE missed a trick with not turning Heyman on Lesnar during his feud with Strowman. That would have been the ideal time to make Braun a Paul Heyman guy.

