5 WWE Superstars who could be the next top heel on Raw

AJ Styles has been a babyface since 2017

WrestleMania 35 featured more singles matches between full-time WWE Superstars than any ‘Mania event in recent memory, with the likes of Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre all breaking away from their makeshift alliance to return to one-on-one action in time for WWE’s biggest show of the year.

While it cannot be denied that all three men have built up momentum during their time as heels on Raw over the last few months, it felt somewhat underwhelming when the trio remained on the red brand following the recent Superstar Shake-Up. After all, their alliance was built on their mutual dislike of rivals, as opposed to them having a strong bond, so why keep them together?

Fortunately, even though Raw’s top three heels from 2019 so far will stay on Monday nights, WWE has shaken up the roster sufficiently enough to present plenty of other red brand Superstars with the chance to become the top heel on the show over the next year.

In this article, looking at Superstars other than Corbin, Lashley and McIntyre, let’s run through the top five men who are most likely to take the spot as Raw’s top bad guy.

#5 Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe has been one of the most prominent heels on WWE television ever since he betrayed fellow Dusty Rhodes Classic winner Finn Balor on NXT in November 2015.

“The Samoan Submission Machine” went on to become a two-time holder of the NXT Championship in 2016, defeating Balor and Shinsuke Nakamura for the coveted title, before he joined WWE’s main roster in January 2017 and immediately made his mark by attacking Seth Rollins.

Since then, Joe has been featured in several meaningful storylines, notably with Brock Lesnar and AJ Styles, but he has never been regarded as the main bad guy on either Raw or SmackDown Live, with the likes of Lesnar, Braun Strowman and Daniel Bryan often filling that role instead.

Now that the United States champion is back on the Raw brand following the 2019 Superstar Shake-Up, perhaps we will see him take his villainous tendencies to a whole new level and break out as the biggest heel on Monday nights.

