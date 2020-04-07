5 WWE Superstars who could become Mr. Money in the Bank 2020

Money in the Bank has changed the careers of many WWE Superstars! Who has it in him to win it this year?

Money in the Bank will be the first PPV after WrestleMania 36.

A very unique WrestleMania 36 is officially in history books now as WWE will now proceed to continue their programming for the post-WrestleMania period. While there was speculation regarding the company taking a break after WrestleMania due to the laws been put in place by the government for the pandemic of COVID-19, from the looks of it, WWE will be continuing their weekly shows from the Performance Center.

As advertised during the 36th edition of the Show of Shows, Money in the Bank PPV will return on May 10th, from an announced location, as of now. Like every year, we are expecting to see two MITB ladder matches, one for the men and the other for the women.

The concept of Money in the Bank has been one of the most interesting ones in WWE and if done properly, a MITB victory can prove to be pivotal in a Superstar's career.

In this article, let's take a look at the five potential candidates to become Mr. Money in the Bank 2020. Who are you rooting for? Let us know in the comments section.

#5 AJ Styles

AJ Styles couldn't have had a better 4 years in WWE.



-Won Multiple World Titles

-Had Great Matches with Cena, Lesnar, and Taker

-Was basically the face of the Smackdown brand in 2016-17

-Main Evented Multiple PPV's and #WrestleMania



He's had a great run. pic.twitter.com/r4PtFON2be — Zinfamous (@ZinfamousHD) April 5, 2020

AJ Styles technically had his first WrestleMania main event this year as his Boneyard match against The Undertaker closed Night 1 of the Show of Shows. Hailed by many as the best match of the PPV, the Boneyard match was a theatrical spectacle as we saw the Phenom and the Phenomenal One put on a brawl for the ages. Even though Styles ended up getting "buried" by the Dead Man, he still is a top Superstar for the company.

AJ has been out of the World title picture for quite some time now and should rightfully bounce back. What better way to do that than become Mr. Money in the Bank 2020? With Drew McIntyre as the World Champion on RAW, a heel winning the MITB briefcase could lead to some interesting storytelling. Moreover, it could lead to the 3rd world title reign for the Phenomenal One.

