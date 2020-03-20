5 WWE Superstars who could retire after WrestleMania 36

All five Superstars have held the WWE Championship and are legends.

We could see a few iconic Superstars walk away from WWE after WrestleMania 36.

John Cena and The Undertaker at WrestleMania 34

This year's WrestleMania 36 does not quite have the fanfare of previous editions due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the smaller show on offer. Nevertheless, there will still be a lot of interest from passionate fans, with several mouthwatering clashes set to take place.

WrestleMania usually indicates the end of certain feuds, as well as the beginning of new ones. But, the show could also hint at careers of legendary WWE Superstars coming to an end. This year is no different. Following The Show of Shows, we may see WWE drop hints at some Superstars bringing their career to an end.

Let's take a look at 5 WWE Superstars who could retire after WrestleMania 36:

#5 Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio has been one of WWE's most important Superstars over the last two decades, wowing fans with his athleticism, as well as being an inspiration to millions of youngsters all over the world. Mysterio made a return to WWE in 2018, which was most likely going to be his last return to the company.

In the second part of last year, his son Dominick, who is a budding wrestler, was also added to his storyline. This was mostly done to set-up the big entrance of Cain Velasquez, a former UFC fighter and an adversary of Brock Lesnar.

While speaking to Gary Cassidy of Sportskeeda last year, Mysterio said that he would like to see his son wrestle in WWE in 2020 and that he would retire after sharing the ring with him. WWE could perhaps bring back Mysterio's son Dominick following WrestleMania 36, and put the two in a feud with the likes of Andrade and Angel Garza.

Mysterio and Andrade have been in a feud recently and it would be fitting to see Andrade retire Mysterio, which would be a real passing of the torch moment.

